The derby between UCAM and the Yeclano has clarified the future of the two teams. The university students have taken a giant step towards the Pro League and with two days to go before the end of the first phase of the competition, they have one of the first three places in hand. The yeclanos, however, have taken the hardest possible stick; lose a game that they could have in hand by missing two penalties. Only a debacle would leave Salmerón’s men without a place in the new competition and without a ticket to fight for promotion, while Sandroni’s team is condemned to play with a large point disadvantage in the second phase for avoiding relegation.

UCAM Murcia UCAM Murcia: Biel Ribas, Johan, Josete Malagón, Admonio, Charlie Dean, Liberto, Tropi, Jannick (Espina, 78), Santi Jara (Xemi Fernández, 67), Alberto Fernández (Viti, 59) and Jordi Sánchez (Aketxe, 66 ). 0

Yeclano Yeclano Deportivo: Gianni, Jesús Fortes, Fran Martínez (Ayoze, 75), Manu Castillo (David Chino, 89), Pedro García, Zambrano (Marcos, 84), Saura, Fenoll, Luis Castillo, Alberto Oca (Karim, 75) and Pear trees. Goals 1-0, min. 5, Jordi Sánchez. Referee Morales Moreno, from the Andalusian committee. He showed yellow to Pedro García, Manu Castillo, Jordi Sánchez, Fenoll, Viti and Ribas. Incidents BeSoccer La Condomina Stadium, playing field in good condition. About 1,000 spectators in the stands.

Salmerón once again bet on the defensive framework that has given him oxygen in recent weeks. He seeded his team of defenders and midfielders with a defensive cut to hope that it was Yeclano who would risk in the match. Sandroni, meanwhile, came out only with a striker Unlike last Wednesday, but nevertheless he reinforced the center of the field with Javi Saura in place of the sanctioned Álex Vaquero, gave the title to Fenoll and overtook the off-roader Luis Castillo.

In the first part the Yeclano put the football and the UCAM the success. From the first moment, Sandroni’s team opted to have the ball and Salmerón’s to go out on the counterattack. Thus came the first goal of the game after a college ball steal that ended with the gallop of Alberto Fernandez and his assistance so that Jordi Sánchez, in semi-fallow, made it 1-0. The Catalan striker, with all the goal for him, shot badly, but the ball cleared by the visiting goalkeeper bounced off the attacker and slipped into the Barça goal.

UCAM was able to knock out Yeclano in a counterattack led by Jordi Sánchez himself who looked for his teammate Alberto Fernández to return the assistance of the first goal, although ran into a visiting defender. From there came again the domain of a Yeclano who saw himself clearly harmed at sixteen minutes of play for a goal disallowed to Perales. The forward, who took advantage of the rejection of Biel Ribas to a shot of Saura to make the tie with a shot of head, he was in a more than legal position, but his goal did not go up to the scoreboard. The worst thing is that several university defenders validated the position of the Barça forward, but the referees made a glaring mistake.

Then came a double occasion of the Yeclano after a corner kick thrown by Saura that Pedro García and Fran Martínez did not know how to shoot on goal. Sandroni’s team did everything well: they recovered, elaborated the attack plays and reached the rival area, but did not define. The best thing for the Altiplano team is that their goalkeeper Gianni, formerly of UCAM, avoided the second local goal in two great interventions: a shot by Jordi Sánchez in the mouth of the goal and a second after a shot by Santi Jara that found the hand of the visiting goalkeeper.

The fear of Oca



In the second half, Yeclano did not come out so determined to command the game, but met with a questionable penalty in favor. The referee pointed out hand of Admonio inside the area, although the UCAM defender wore it close to the body. Of course, his position was not excessively natural. But Oca threw it too scared and Biel Ribas guessed his intentions. From that moment on, Yeclano was no longer the same and lost presence in the game.

UCAM, far from taking over and going for victory, dedicated itself to waiting for a definitive opportunity to kill the game. The minutes passed and the changes of both coaches hardly changed the pulse of the duel. Only Liberto, in a center with poison, was able to send the ball to the crossbar. Until in the final stretch of the match, Yeclano met another penalty for a doubtful fall of Karim inside the area. But surprisingly Fenoll threw the maximum penalty in the style of Panenka and Biel Ribas stopped him without even having to jump. The Yeclano players, with their hands on their heads, could not believe it. Two minutes later came the end of the game, the departure on the shoulders of the UCAM goalkeeper and the bitterness of the footballers of a Yeclano who missed another golden opportunity to take oxygen.