The influencer Aída Domènech (34 years old), known on social networks as Dulceida, is pregnant. In a photograph published this Tuesday on Instagram with his wife, Alba Paul (36 years old), the content creator has made the news official. In just 15 minutes, the maternity announcement has caused a huge surprise among her more than three million followers, who have been encouraged to congratulate the mother. influencer and your partner. In the published photograph you can see how Dulceida shows her audience a frame of an ultrasound in which the future baby can be seen. Furthermore, her wife hugs her and touches her belly: “Your moms are looking forward to you,” was the message that accompanied the joint publication.

It is clear that the announcement of the pregnancy of one of the world's great pioneers influencer In Spain it was going to cause sensations. Many of the couple's colleagues and friends wanted to congratulate the young couple. He influencer Jonan Wiergo, who has appeared on multiple television shows in recent months, celebrated the news: “Stop making me want to be a dad. How excited, please.” Messages that have also been joined by his close friend, who has accompanied the creator since her beginnings, Lucas Loren: “Let my nephew arrive now.” “Congratulations, girls!”, congratulated Juanjo, the recently released Operación Triunfo contestant. But also many of the followers of the influencer They wanted to congratulate her on her new motherhood: “How happy I feel for both of us, I know how much this means to both of us. Congratulations”. Another Internet user celebrated the news with his daughter, also a fan of the creator: “My 15-year-old daughter is SCREAMING right now.”

More information

The Catalan has always been open to motherhood. “At 28 or 29 I had the desire to want to be a mother, what happens is that it is a matter of two. “Now I still have a lot of desire, that won't go away and hopefully, when everything falls into place, it will turn out perfect,” said in an interview for 20 minutes in July 2023. “I don't think it will happen next year,” he warned in April of that same year. And it seems that it will be so. In February of this year, in fact, speculation began that the couple had officially started the process to become mothers when Dulceida was seen in a clinic specialized in fertility, according to the program. Socialite. “We don't know which of the two will get pregnant, but what we want is for one to carry the pregnancy and the other to donate the egg, so we are both involved in it,” she said during her time at Planeta Calleja. Alba, on the other hand, already made it clear in the program The ones that Dulceida would be the surrogate mother: “I don't have a maternal instinct, but Aida does. We have talked about it and we have decided that she would have it.” This fertility technique is known as the ROPA method (Reception of Oocytes from the Couple) and allows both women to actively participate in the pregnancy, as one provides the egg that will be gestated by the other. It consists of doing an in vitro fertilization cycle for one woman in the couple to obtain embryos that will later be transferred into the uterus of the other woman in the couple.

Aida Domenech, better known as Dulceida, and Alba Paul met in 2015, and it was in September of that same year when the influencer and youtuber He decided to publish a video on his channel (with more than 400,000 followers, at that time) in which he confessed that he was dating a girl. Since then, Alba Paul became a key person on the Catalan social networks and, practically, every movement they made went viral. This was the proposal for her hand, which was celebrated during #Dulceweekend, a festival organized by the woman herself. influencer and that she had herself as her maximum claim.

Just one year later, in 2016, the couple said 'I do' at Clava Morisca, in Sitges, next to the beach and at sunset, in a grand wedding, even for a couple of influencers of their stature, which included everything that was expected of them, including the hashtags (#dulcewedding, #aidayalba). It was one of the first viral weddings in Spain. The relationship came to a head in 2021, when the two shared on their social networks that they had made the decision to take a “break” in their love story. Their fans, however, continued to have hope for a possible reconciliation between the couple. So it was. In 2023, two years after that high-profile breakup, they announced their reconciliation to the delight of their fans.