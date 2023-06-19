Dulce, singer of musical hits like ‘Hielo’ and ‘Tu muñeca’, says that she has nothing to do with the weight gain of the also singer Alejandra Ávalos: “Her fatness is her responsibility.”

Dulce makes her annoyance with Alejandra Ávalos public, as the latter has allegedly told many people and the media that Dulce gave her advice, she followed it and this would have caused her to gain weight.

In an interview for the program ‘Venga la Alegría’, Dulce talks about the subject and rejects having suggested anything to her some time ago, as Ávalos indicates: “He asked me: ‘what do you wear when you get hoarse?’I told him: ‘my doctor has prescribed me a product that is based on cortisone or has a portion of cortisone’”.

Dulce, 67 years old, refers to the weight of Alejandra Ávalos and states that the supposed advice would have been given to her 25 years ago:

“See how big she is, she is not critical, but she is the one who talks about her fatness, I have not said it or anything, she has taken it upon herself to say everywhere, to justify what she eats, that I am the that I prescribed it, to begin with, that happened 25 years ago, when we were all skinny”.

Dulce also denies that she ever presented herself to Ávalos as a health professional, much less suggested anything: “It was a comment from colleagues, nothing more, and since her fatness is her responsibility, I think she is very wrong to make those comments.”

Dulce makes it clear that Alejandra hasn’t told her directly about it so far, but she contemplates talking to her, fearing that she will blame her for whatever happens to her.

two successful singers

Dulce is originally from Matamoros, Tamualipas and became known as a singer in the 70s, although she achieved fame as such in the 80s by releasing songs like ‘Let me go back with you’ and ‘Hielo’, and through the years He has kept recording music and giving concerts in different stages of the Mexican Republic and the USA.

Alejandra Ávalos, for her part, is from CDMX, she is 54 years old and in the 80s she became known as a singer and actress in soap operas such as ‘Tal como somos’ and ‘Padre Gallo’, she has also made a career as a singer, which began that same decade with songs like ‘Amor fascinate me’.

