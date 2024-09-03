Ariel Quirino provides press services to more than 40 celebrities; the list includes Brazilian singers and former BBBs

The businessman Ariel Quirino34 years old, develops communication strategies for artists based on each one’s story. Founded in 2019, Aripress serves more than 40 artists in Brazil and Latin America.

Among Ariprensa’s clients are Dulce María, Wanessa Camargo, Bruna Griphao, Bruno de Luca and Vitão. According to Ariel Quirino, his company identifies problems, outlines strategies and implements them based on planning.

“The first thing you have to do is look at yourself. It’s your unique story, what are your flags, who are the people you are going to give voice to, where did you come from?”he said.

Ariel Quirino spoke to PodDream this Tuesday (September 3, 2024). The podcast is a partnership with Entrepreneurial Power. Presented by student Miguel Carvalho, the episode is available on the YouTube channel of Poder360.

Watch (46min51s):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v85eroKc4Z0

Businessman Ariel Quirino also says he likes to advise former BBBs (referring to those who participated in the Big Brother Brasil program, TV Globo). On the list of people who left the reality show and who are advised by Ariprensa, is Sarah Andrade.

“Today, people often leave Big Brother and think they’re going to publish, swipe up, 3 stories. It’s not like that… That’s a showcase to enhance what you were before. It’s not about becoming an influencer and posting anything on your social network,” declared.