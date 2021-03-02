The former RBD told it all. Dulce María spoke about her decision not to participate in the virtual concert that the other members of the musical group formed by Anahí, Christian Chávez, Mayte Perroni, Christopher Uckermann and Alfonso Herrera offered before the end of 2020.

However, she did not expect the reaction that her former colleagues would take with her, who after knowing that she was not going to be part of the reunion due to her pregnancy stopped responding to her and writing to her. This revelation came to light in a recent interview that Dulce María gave for a Mexican outlet.

Despite this, the singer and actress does not regret not having been part of the presentation because she was pregnant and was afraid of catching and infecting others with COVID-19.

“It took me a lot of work to say no, because of my pregnancy, because of the pandemic, and you see that Any was infected and infected her family and everything, and thank God they are fine; but I would not have forgiven myself, to be there and get infected, that is precisely why I did not want to, “said Dulce María.

In addition, she said she was excited to hear that they performed several songs from her repertoire at the concert, but made it clear that her former colleagues did not have the biggest profit.

“The fact that all the songs came out, the entire catalog, is incredible because the truth is something for all the fans and for all the people who were the Rebel generation, it is good that the songs are there, but really that’s what we have to do very little to all, because the owners are other people. We don’t have much profit from that, ”Dulce said.