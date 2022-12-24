Mexico.- The former PRI leader Sweet Maria Sauri presented a challenge against the albazo of Alejandro ‘Alito’ Moreno to extend your leadership in the PRI until 2024 through changes to the party statutes.

Like senators Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong and Claudia Ruiz Massieu, Dulce Sauri announced on her social networks that she challenged the reform to the statutes of the PRI promoted by ‘Alito’ Moreno for his own benefit.

The former PRI deputy described as “surprising and cunning” the modification endorsed by the National Political Council (CPN) of the tricolor in favor of the PRI leader, and warned that the only way to “get back on track” is to “recover the institutional framework.”

“Yesterday, in due time and form, I filed a challenge against the surprising and cunning reform of the PRI Statutes. Recovering the institutional framework is the only way to get back on track,” was Sauri’s message on Twitter.

Osorio Chong and Ruiz Massieu challenge

That same Thursday, the PRI leader in the Senate, Miguel Angel Osorio Chongand the senator Claudia Ruiz Massieu presented their challenges before the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary (TEPJF), with the intention of preventing the former governor of Campeche from remaining in the leadership of the tricolor until 2024.

The party’s statutes established that ‘Alito’ should conclude his term of leadership in August 2023, but the reform to the statutes would allow him to remain in charge of the party longer, since he could request a term extension within “90 days working days prior” to the start of the 2024 electoral process.

“A plural, democratic and open PRI is needed, as our country requires, we will not let one person through impositions and reforms pretend to take over the party,” warned Osorio Chong on social networks.

“I reject any decision contrary to this aspiration and I will resort to legal means to reverse this harmful practice,” said Ruiz Massieu.

In turn, former PRI leaders Héctor Astudillo and Mario Moreno Arcos condemned the albazo of ‘Alito’ Moreno and announced their resignation from the PRI’s National Political Council in response.

