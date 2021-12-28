Sweet Maria, a Mexican singer remembered for being part of the famous youth band RBD, recalled one of the terrible experiences she lived with the group on her first trip to Brazil in 2006. The interpreter spoke about how the tragedy affected her during an autograph signing.

As you remember, three people died in said incident . The event was not organized by the production of the musical group, but by the shopping center where it took place.

In the interview with Yordi Rosado, the young woman gave details about what happened 15 years ago in the South American country.

“It was very ugly, it was the first time we went to Brazil, it was planned as an autograph signing with a showcase, in which we were going to sing two songs,” he recalled.

“It was in the parking lot of the square and I don’t know if 5,000 people or something like that and 15,000 came (…). People started jostling and we actually stopped the song and told them to back off; You could see waves of people, but we had never experienced anything like this. We got off, we did not finish singing because we saw that it was getting very strong, “he added. Sweet Maria.

Dulce María remembers how she found out about deaths

After the tragedy, the band was taken to a house. Hours later, they learned that fans of the Mexican group had died in the stampede.

“At night they brought us together and told us something that had happened, that three people had died and that it was not our fault, but that unfortunately with the good things of fame those things sometimes happen,” said the interpreter.

“It was a terrible thing because you finally know that even if it wasn’t your fault, if you didn’t exist, If you hadn’t gone to sing there, that wouldn’t have happened . The day after that we were all made of pomade and they gave us, I don’t remember, if a platinum record in Brazil, something like that, and we all came out in black, all swollen, “he added.

Dulce María met relatives of the deceased

Finally, he said that some time later they returned to Brazil and were able to speak with the family of the followers who died.