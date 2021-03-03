The Mexican singer Dulce María gave an interview in which she talks about the general perception that society has about pregnancy and motherhood. According to the actress, these topics are idealized and many times it is not considered that all women are different and, therefore, their experiences and desires in terms of realization as people as well.

“Pregnancy and motherhood are very romanticized and the truth is that it is a very great transformation of women. It is a lot of sacrifice, many risks and yes, it is a wonderful thing and a miracle of life, but each woman is different and it is very personal, ”she explained to the EFE agency.

Likewise, Dulce María, who gave birth in December 2020, indicated that, for the moment, she is still getting used to her stage as a new mother “living in the moment” next to her first-born and her husband, the musician Paco Álvarez .

The singer, who claims to have no contact with former RBD members, explained that in the near future, when she feels much calmer, she could write songs inspired by her little Maria Paula.

Dulce María dedicates a tender message to her daughter on Instagram

At the beginning of January, Dulce María shared a tender dedication to her daughter on Instagram, through which she expressed the immense love she feels for her.

“How such a small being can change your life and encompass your whole heart. My little star, my Lunita, my baby. Exhausted, but in love and grateful “, were the heartfelt words of the interpreter.

