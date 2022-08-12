in collaboration with Dulàc Farmaceutici

A new product line for topical use, designed to obtain excellent results on your tattoos, thanks to dermatologically tested ingredients and with a formulation free of parabens, silicones, dyes and perfumes. Launched in December 2021, the new creation of the pharmaceutical company Dulàc Farmaceutici 1982 aims to reach all people with more sensitive and delicate skin.

Dulàc Tattoo Care, an aid for the most sensitive skin

There Dulàc Farmaceutici 1982 it’s a’Italian companyspecialized for three generations in the field of food supplements, products for animals and products for personal care not tested on animals, with high quality ingredients and free from parabens, mineral oils and synthetic dyes. In particular, the line Dulac Tattoo Carehas been designed to meet the needs of men and women from sensitive skinwhich they need to take care of your tattoos in an optimal way. A reality that in today’s world has become a real fashion, a language increasingly used by young and old to express themselves, regardless of their age, social status or ideology.

In recent decades, the growth of this practice has been accompanied by an increase in interest in tattoo care and the area of ​​skin that is affected. The need of users is in fact that of preserve and improve the designthus avoiding more invasive methods, such as surgery or lasers.

The products of Dulàc Farmaceutici 1982 allow the color to take root better, preventing any unsightly effects, taking into account the fact that the tattoo is a decoration that involves the penetration of ink into the skin. Specifically, in the Dulac Farmaceutici online shop creams and butters, such as Tattoo Cream rich in Panthenol and the Tattoo Balm – Tattoo Butterboth characterized by a powerful soothing, regenerating and protective action.

The importance of properly caring for your tattoos

A new tattoo necessarily needs care for prevent redness and infections And speed up healing of the skin. In addition to sanitizing and cleaning it twice a day with a mild antibacterial soapme too’hydration remains fundamental. In this case, oily-based creams and preparations are very useful to be absorbed with a light massage. The choice of a specific product guarantees a healing and antibacterial effect, as well as cleaning the affected area, thus preventing redness. It is also vital to continue to safeguard the tattoo from Sun rays and tanning lamps, so as to avoid discoloration over the years.

Better to avoid products that are very fragrant or with chemicals that could be too aggressive on the skin. As well as i bandages, which would not breathe and slow down healing, but limit them as much as possible on special occasions such as contact with very dirty or dusty places. In that case then the use of a bandage is recommended to prevent direct contact with the bacteria.

Tattoo cream rich in panthenol

The tattoo cream of the new Dulàc Tattoo Care line is a product dermatologically tested and designed to take care of the area of ​​the skin where the ink is present. Its delicate formulation and free from parabens, silicones, dyes and perfumes is designed for the most diverse needs. The presence of a high percentage of panthenol, a natural substance with moisturizing, emollient and soothing properties and natural ingredients soothe and protect the skinfavoring its naturalness skin regeneration.

In particular, there are also shea butter that moisturizes, regenerates and acts as a barrier, aloe vera that refreshes and gives relief in case of irritation, olive oil that nourishes and restores lipids and finally the oil of grape seeds which makes it more elastic and vital. A delicate fluid cream Made in Italy, which leaves no residue and simple to use, able to leave a breathable and protective barrier on the skin after being spread. Designed for all those who need to take care of their tattoo, helping to obtain a perfect final result.

For those who need a super moisturizing productthe Tattoo Balm it’s a soothing and regenerating tattoo balm, that does not dirty clothes, consisting exclusively of ingredients of natural originas the shea butter and the 5% panthenol. Its compact and buttery texture allows you to spread it easily and thus form one breathable layer on the tattoo, allowing to emphasize the colors and at the same time to protect the skin from external agents. In addition to shea butter and panthenol, there are beeswax, olive and grape seed oil, calendula, lecithin, wheat germ oil and tea tree oil. tea tree oila balsamic essential oil that has a calming action on redness and gives the mixture a pleasant scent.