Nothing looks good in Colombia in the short term. The dialogue between the Government and the National Unemployment Committee (CNP) is a conversation between the deaf while the main political leaders engage in a war of declarations and Gustavo Petro, aspiring to govern the country next year, believes that it is possible to be at on the brink of a coup.

The agreement seems distant. The Government does not give in to the demands of the union and social leaders, who maintain their position and the call for a strike that has lasted for twenty days. The demonstrations in the streets and the nights of riots in different cities of the country do not stop either.

Meanwhile, the country’s president, Iván Duque, sends a clear and forceful message. Threat with the public force: «We have given instructions to all levels of the Public Force so that in the territories with mayors and governors they deploy their maximum capacity so that, within proportionality and within strict compliance with human rights, we recover the mobility”.

Duque’s words are interpreted by his opponents as those of a president who is not quite connected to the reality of the country. In this sense, the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, who has tested positive for Covid-19, did not hesitate to respond to the president in a resounding manner. In his view, the profound situation of social and economic crisis that Colombia is experiencing “is not unblocked with the public force or riot control, or with blockades and vandalism. This can only be overcome with social and political consultation with young people, the Unemployment Committee, the Government and all the political forces in Congress. Similarly, López added that “concerting has political risks, but not doing so has violent risks.”

The use of public force by the Government tries to end the blockades on the main roads and highways of the country, in some parts taken by vandals, in others by young protesters, who prevent the entry of food and other essential items such as medicines and gasoline.

Gustavo Petro, the main opponent of Duque, has called for today a new concentration throughout the country that has been rejected by the mayor of Bogotá: «What is coming is more poverty if the mobilization that you call does not end in a consultation table that give the youth real and peaceful outlets. ‘ López invited the man who aspires to govern Colombia from 2022 not to evade this responsibility. Petro, for his part, was not silent: «I invite you to defend democracy. What is coming is a coup d’état ».

Closed roads



At the same time, other congressional voices agree, pointing out that President Duque is lacking character because “the supply lines of a country cannot be closed for 15 or 20 days.”

The Unemployment Committee and the Government will sit down again to dialogue in search of agreements that end this situation tomorrow. The new appointment will take place after on Monday representatives of the Executive did not agree to the demands of the organizers of the protests, who had demanded Duque condemn “explicitly and forcefully the abuses of the public force” and recognize his “responsibility” in attacks during the demonstrations, among other lawsuits.

The Unemployment Committee also demands “to withdraw (from the streets) the Army” and the riot squad, denounced by several international human rights organizations and countries such as the United States for abuses during the mobilizations, in which more than 40 people have died. Disappointed, they regretted that at the last meeting the Government rejected “all” the demands they had raised. “And the most serious, they mix damage to things, with damage to people”,