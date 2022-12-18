Very soon we will be able to play the first part of the restored version Of Duke Nukem Foreverthat of the 2001 that has never seen the light. How soon? On December 21, 2022. The announcement was made by the team behind the project, who also posted a video on YouTube to show the game in action:

The so-called DNF2001 Restoration Project was born after the August 21, 2001 and October 26, 2001 builds of Duke Nukem Forever went online by x0r_jmp. The possibility of trying them, combined with the disappointment, never fully elaborated, for Gearbox Software’s Duke Nukem Forever, have activated the fans, who have decided to conclude what was never concluded, organizing themselves into a small development team.

The first chapter it will be called High Stakes, Lady Killer and will be enriched by a major overhaul of the game engine, as well as the restoration of most of the content seen in the old game trailers and promotional materials.

The work done is truly enormous, considering that the leaked builds were far from complete. The developers have even organized a “story team” to fill the inevitable narrative holes.

The Duke Nukem series of its own appears dead overall, with Gearbox keeping it frozen for years now, considering Duke Nukem Forever was released in 2011 and Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour in 2016.