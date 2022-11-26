Ten years ago he had another life. Mitchell Duke was bewildered, anxious, full of doubts, a far cry from the big guy who knocked out Tunisia. “Do I insist on football or do I find a job?”. At the age of 21 he was divided between airport employee, salesman and courier, up and down with the van to deliver parcels. In the afternoons, after night shifts watching planes and a couple of mornings a week spent in traffic, he practiced with the Central Mariners, an Australian team.