Fighter Zelemkhan “Machine Gunner” Dukaev said that the victory over Vyacheslav “Red Tarzan” Datsik was destined for him at the “Boxing Evening” on Friday, January 28.

“Victory was destined for me. And so, to all my relatives and those who helped me, thank you very much. I didn’t feel anything, except for a blow to the back of the head from Datsik. But this is Glory, let’s not forget! His blows are a machine, how many people he has demolished. But, you see, I was not destined to lose to him, ”he told Izvestia.

“Machine gunner” added that he intends to hold two more fights in Russia, and then he will enter the international level.

The battle between the “Machine Gunner” and “Red Tarzan” ended in the loss of the latter. In the third round, Datsik grabbed Dukaev by the throat and he fell. The judges removed a point from Datsik for a fighting technique in the ring and the champion’s belt went to the opponent.