Álex Dujshebaev (Santander, 32 years old) and Daniel Dujshebaev (Santander, 27), players of the Spanish handball team, make their debut today in the 2025 World Cup against Chile (6:00 p.m., Teledeporte). The Cantabrians – one of the two pairs of brothers in Jordi Ribera’s team along with the one formed by the Cikusa, Petar and Djordje) – analyze for ABC the keys for Hispanics to continue achieving success despite generational transitions. -Years go by, players change and Hispanics continue to leave their mark on the podiums. What factors influence Spain to continue competing for everything? -Álex Dujshebaev: I think what differentiates us is not losing the essence, maintaining the team mentality in each championship, that the group is always ahead before anything else and then , on the track, fight for each other. Transmitting that grit, that constant fight until the end, is what can later bring you success.-Dani Dujshebaev: All the players, at least the ones I have lived with within this team, work as hard as possible. possible to get here. The atmosphere of the team, of the locker room, I think conveys that, the idea of ​​fighting, that you can win and you can lose, but what you cannot do is doubt. We are all 100% committed and have worked 100% to try to achieve the goal. -What role does Jordi Ribera play in this team? -Á. D.: It is the fundamental piece. I believe that in the end the team is a reflection of what the coach is. That is what Jordi transmits. In that sense, he has always known how to manage the group very well. He knows how to identify problems and knows how to find solutions to them. He gives continuity to what he has to give and cuts when he has to cut. So, I think it is one of the key pieces, without a doubt. -In the last four intercontinental events, taking into account the Olympic and World Games, Spain won the bronze. Of those four semifinals, which was the most painful defeat? -Á. D.: It is difficult to choose one… I would say the semi-final of the Paris Olympic Games (Germany 25-24 Spain), which in the end is also the most recent one I have. I think that hurt because of the way we lost, because on that occasion I am one hundred percent convinced that it was more of our failure than the rival’s success. We didn’t know how to take advantage of our chances. I think we were superior in play and that we played better than them, but we simply weren’t successful at all. We needed, in those decisive moments, to be a little more refined in our shots and take advantage of the good situations we generated. I think that is the biggest mistake we had that day, but for the rest there is absolutely nothing to blame the team for. In the group stage of this World Cup they face Chile, Japan and Sweden. The latter, like Spain, is one of the favorites. How do you think this duel against the Nordics could be before the qualifiers? – Á. D.: Let's go first thinking about Chile, about winning and gaining confidence and sensations. Then, go for Japan, which I believe has been growing a lot in recent years and increasing its level, but we know that the decisive match will surely be against Sweden. It is a very tough rival, a team that has also always been in the semifinals in recent years, winning medals and fighting for everything. So, we know that it may not be the same pressure as in a final, but, on the other hand, a defeat in that match can greatly affect the rest of the tournament and put you against the wall.-DD: I think that, in the end To go far you have to beat the best. And well, if we had met later, perhaps the game would be different. I don’t know what it will be, but in my opinion it is one of the best teams in the world. We know that it is not an easy game and that they are going to make things very complicated for us. Our goal is to win, take the points in the group and do our best to reach the qualifiers.-Denmark is, on paper, the big favorite, champion of the last three World Cups. How is this team perceived in this World Cup? -Á. D.: Of course I think that Denmark and France are the two big favorites, but since we don’t have them in the group, we will have to worry about that later. We will simply go with all the respect, as against any rival, but knowing that, if we play at one hundred percent of our level, we can beat anyone. Even if they start as favorites, you never know, the competition is very long and each day can be a world, so I couldn’t tell you. I hope that Spain gets on the podium, it is our ambition, our hope and we are going to give everything to achieve it.-DD: I think that in recent years people think that France and Denmark are going to be on that podium. So I would put France second and Denmark third, because obviously, I hope we are up there.

