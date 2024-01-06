Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Christophe Dugarry, the former French star who won the 1998 World Cup, revealed that his compatriot and close friend Zinedine Zidane, the “icon” of French football, rejected more than one tempting offer to return again to the “coaches’ bench,” after being away since “summer 2021.” At the end of his successful experience with Real Madrid, during which he achieved an unprecedented achievement by winning the European Champions League 3 times in a row.

Dujarry said in his speech during the “Routine on Fire” program, on the Monte Carlo Sport Network, that Zidane was apologizing tactfully and kindly, after deep thinking about all the opportunities that were available to him during the last period during which he remained “unemployed” in the hope that he would obtain the honor of coaching the national team. Al-Duke, succeeding Didier Deschamps, the current technical director, whose position was renewed until the end of the 2026 World Cup.

Dujarry added that many tempting opportunities came from big clubs or teams, including Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and the Brazilian national team, whose officials thought about “Zizou,” before they contacted Italian Carlo Ancelotti, the coach of Real Madrid, which means that Zidane was “the choice.” The first” was for Brazil, but he ultimately refused.

Dujarry said: Zidane thought carefully about Brazil's offer, and that is his habit when receiving any offer. He thinks and listens to the other party, then refuses tactfully and kindly, and respects everyone who asked for him.

He added: “Zizou” prefers to be practical, and my information is that he was actually number one in the Brazilian Football Confederation’s choices, but he refused the task.

Dujarry admitted that taking charge of a team like Brazil is a very exciting challenge for Zizou, because it is the team that he defeated as a player 28 years ago, specifically in the final of the 1998 World Cup in France, and at that time he scored two of his team’s three goals.

It is worth noting that Zinedine Zidane may not have wanted to coach the Brazilian national team, because he was not training any team other than his country’s team, and this is the opportunity that he was impatiently waiting for, after the end of the last World Cup, but Manuel Le Graet, the president of the French Federation at the time, let him down, and renewed the contract of Deschamps, his colleague. Zidane, the former player in the Italian Juventus, until the end of the 2026 World Cup.