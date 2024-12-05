Three-time Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin, 39, has been banned for a year following the scandal surrounding the mistreatment of her horse. The world equestrian sports association FEI announced the sentence on Thursday; Dujardin had already been provisionally suspended since July 23 and missed the Olympic Games in Paris. The Briton is accused of “excessive” use of the whip and of violating the “principles of horse protection” with her behavior and thus bringing the sport into disrepute. She was also ordered to pay a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs (approx. 10,700 euros ) condemned. The ban applies retroactively from July 23rd and Dujardin is not allowed to take part in any FEI or national association competitions.

“It is unfortunate that this case has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons for our sport, especially in the important period before the Olympic Games,” said FEI Secretary General Sabrina Ibanez. The “significant punishment” now sends a “clear message that anyone whose behavior affects the horse’s well-being must expect serious consequences.” Dujardin’s status hasn’t changed that either.

Shortly before the start of the Summer Games, a four-year-old video emerged showing Dujardin’s misconduct during training, as she repeatedly hit a horse’s legs with a whip. The rider admitted her wrongdoing and also voluntarily withdrew from the Paris Games, then agreed to the provisional suspension. The FEI said it had now cooperated fully during the investigation. The association has not received any further complaints or reports of Dujardin’s misconduct since then.

Dujardin won individual and team gold in London 2012, and in Rio 2016 she defended the individual title and won silver in the team competition. Dujardin could have become Britain’s most successful Olympian in Paris, leaving former cyclist Laura Kenny behind with a medal win. Both have won precious metal six times at the Summer Games.