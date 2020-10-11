E.14-year-old girl was found dead in a demolished house in Duisburg-Hochfeld on Saturday. The cause of death is still completely unclear, said a police spokesman on Saturday evening. Both an accident and a crime cannot be ruled out.

The girl’s 33-year-old brother reported the 14-year-old missing on Friday evening, according to the police. According to initial findings, the teenager was out with his boyfriend of the same age. The boy was picked up on Friday evening in Düsseldorf. Both he and the brother provided information about the girl’s possible whereabouts. The police, who were looking for the girl both with a helicopter and with mantrailer dogs, finally hid the 14-year-old in the basement of the demolished house.

The prosecutor ordered an autopsy. According to the police, it was initially unclear whether this should take place on Sunday or Monday. Several interrogations are currently being conducted.