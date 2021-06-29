Everything is sung so that the Mexican left back of the Tuzos de Pachuca, Erick Aguirre, become part of the Rayados de Monterrey, because through an interview with BRAND Claro, the sports president of the Sultana del Norte team, Duilio Davino, revealed that the captain of the Mexican Under-23 team that will play the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 is a serious candidate to belong to the Monterrey squad for the Apertura 2021 tournament of Liga MX.
“He is a young player, Mexican, U23, of the national team. We are reviewing and evaluating if he could be a reinforcement for our team, as well as we are looking at other options, if we could add more players to the squad”
– Duilio Davino.
Rayados would have contemplated the signing of Erick Aguirre
The Rayados de Monterrey team would go for the services of Erick Aguirre, footballer of the Tuzos del Pachuca, as well as Joel Campbell, from León.
Last weekend, the box Javier Aguirre tied somewhat in Cancun in a preparation duel, the team presented a very young starting eleven, due to the losses they have had and the absences of the players who are representing their teams in the Copa América, Gold Cup and Games Olímpicos, with all that, the sports president affirmed that the team will be strengthened for the start of the Apertura 2021.
“We have many selected, the reinforcements could not participate, there were players who could not participate. You have to be a little patient, the team will be stronger than the last tournament, as Javier (Aguirre) sees it. The team will be very good, “he said.
