Mexico City.- Duilio Davino–Sports Director of the Senior National Teams from Mexico-, launched today a release in which he talks about the failure of the Mexican team in the Concacaf Nations League.

He ex player accepts that the defeat in the final against the United States Joined It was a very strong blow, since it has been five years without defeating the staunch sports rival, who tied the record for most victories over the Tricolor24, same as registering Brazil.

For that reason, Duilio Davino He assured in his writing issued in his social networks that in this new management of managers works for a better restructuring in it Mexican Soccer.

Mexico drags a five-year streak without beating the USA

Twitter National Team

«Lose the final of the Nations League It is a hard blow for everyone. After 5 years of not being able to beat USA“The first thing is to humbly recognize our reality in order to rebuild ourselves,” he wrote.

Duilio Davino's statement in 'X'

Twitter Duilio Davino

«The answer is work, structure and union, trust everywhere, from our DT until this new management managers what we are working on restructure our football from the grassroots and with the support of all the clubs.

“In this, we are all going together,” concludes the report of the Sports Director, Duilio Davino, behind the runner-up of the mexican team in the 2023-24 edition of the Concacaf Nations League.

