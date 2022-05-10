The president of the Monterrey Rayados, Duilio Davinorecognized that the work done in the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX was a failure for the albiazul institution, after its semi-annual evaluation.
Aspi himself assured that the team should not be left out of the playoff positions, so at this time the time has come to analyze the squad and left the issue of team casualties for the next tournament up in the air.
At a press conference, a couple of days after the elimination of the Pandilla team by Atlético de San Luis in the ‘Steel Giant’, the manager made some statements about what lies ahead for the club.
“Acknowledging the failure we had in not having achieved the planned objectives in this first half of the year and reaffirming our permanent commitment to try to win all the tournaments,” was the first thing he said Duilio Davino at a press conference.
“Yes, it was a bad semester; the change with ‘Vuce’ in points was a very good substitute, the points guarantee it, but then we ended up being left out in an instance that this club cannot, well, should not be left out”
– Duilio Davino.
“The last three coaches were lucky enough to lift titles, it’s not easy, although the fans always ask for more”, reminding Diego AlonsoTurco Mohamed Y Vasco Aguirre.
In the same way, he knows the demands of the fans tournament after tournament.
“We know the demands of this team, there are players who adapt more than others, who perform more than others. We were lucky enough to lift the ‘Conca’ last semester and in this one we have fallen very short”. he assured.
He spoke of “you have to be self-critical, work better” and recalled that Rudolph Pizarro he missed several games due to injury, which caused the goal quota to drop, since “those who were there did not comply”.
“One, as a director or as a fan, what you ask for is the maximum effort, to leave the drop of sweat and surely by doing that, added to the quality of the squad, things will go well,” he assured.
Duilio Davino talked about the cases of Joel Campbell Y Duvan Vergarawho due to a long injury remains out of Monterrey today.
“They are two interesting options to analyze, we are going to analyze if Joel can continue with us. The case of Duván, despite the fact that his evolution is going well, would be for the end of the season; we will see if someone can come to replace him,” he commented.
Likewise, he explained on the subject of the evaluation and the possible ups and downs, that they will wait for the other leagues to finish to review reinforcement options and the men to release them.
The manager said he knew that his fans, on social networks, have been very upset after being left out of the Liguilla.
“I think, let’s say, that contagion or the fact that the fans ‘click’ with the moment of the team, depends one hundred percent on the pitch. So, we have to play more, we must win more,” he said.
