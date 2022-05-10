Everything lived in the ‘Steel Giant’!!

In an intense encounter that was defined in a penalty shootout, @AtletideSanLuis beat Rayados and is already in the Quarterfinals.

Check out all the emotions and passion of the potosino triumph:

? #LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #GritaMéxicoC22 pic.twitter.com/qLn8VM956m

– Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) May 9, 2022