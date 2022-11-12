In an autocracy “we give the sovereign absolute fullness of power to save us all”, therefore “full powers in case of success, but also full responsibility in case of failure”. These are the words written on Telegram by the philosopher Alexander Dugin in a harsh attack on Vladimir Putin after the retreat in Kherson. The post, from two days ago, was later removed.

In the very long post Dugin, who is considered as Putin’s ideologue and whose daughter Darya died in an attack last August, uses heartfelt tones. “A Russian city, the capital of a region, has surrendered, has been handed over”, and now the “Russians cry and suffer”. Then to indicate the person responsible for this failure, Dugin makes a reflection on Russian power, in which the “sovereign is given absolute power to save us all at a critical moment”. And “if to do so he surrounds himself with crap or spits on social justice, it is unpleasant, but he is justified in saving us”. On the contrary, “if he does not save us, his fate is that of the Rain King”, that is, to be killed.

