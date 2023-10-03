The former footballer’s comment on Tucu: “For now this boy is strangely absent. I’m sorry but he plays two an hour”

Speaking to the microphones of RMC, Christopher Dugarrya former footballer, lashed out like this Joaquin Correaformer Inter striker today at Olympique Marseille: “For now this boy is strangely absent. I’m sorry but he plays at two an hour, he’s a freight train! He won’t be able to dribble past anyone at that pace. But when does he accelerate?”.