What are the rates of Dufercohow much does it cost to recharge aelectric car through the APP of the Ligurian operator. When it arrived on the market, Duferco made itself known for its flat rate with a very advantageous price. With 300 kWh per month from the app D-Mobility made it possible to charge from public columns at advantageous prices, like at home. But because of theincrease in the cost of electricity Duferco was forced to increase its own flat rates for the use of the columns Quick and Fast with power up to 50 kWwhich now costs 129 euros per month plus VAT, compared to the 25 euros previously agreed.

Duferco is the Ligurian operator famous until recently because of the fares economicespecially in the rechargeable options with prepaid packages And monthly subscriptionhas become infamous because of the “sudden” communications”To its customers such as unilateral changes in contractual conditions by modifying tariffs at higher levels than the competition.

DUFERCO PREPAID TOP-UP

There DUFERCO prepaid top-up it allows you to save something, has 3 cuts and 3 months validity to be used for refills on infrastructures Quick and Fast (up to 50 kW of power) available through a Card or with the e D-Mobility App

€ 65 for 100 kWh (0.65 € / kWh)

€ 95 for 150 kWh (0.633 € / kWh)

€ 249 for 400 kWh (0.622 € / kWh)

Refills in structures with power over 50 kW they have a extra cost equal to what is indicated from time to time on the app.

TYPE POWER COST OCCUPATION Quick AC up to 22 kW € 0.45 / kWh € 0.05 / minute Fast DC up to 99 kW € 0.50 / kWh € 0.18 / minute Fast + DC up to 149 kW € 0.65 / kWh € 0.18 / minute Untrafast 150 kW DC € 0.79 / kWh € 0.18 / minute Current cost to Duferco columns

Duferco also foresees the offer for activated sessions via SMSbut can only be used on columns owned by Duferco

€ 2.50 / hour (VAT included) on Duferco Energia Quick Charge columns (up to 22 kW)

€ 2.50 / 10 minutes (VAT included) on Duferco Energia Fast Charge columns (up to 50 kW)

Duferco subscription, tariffs and electricity costs

The Ligurian operator, through his D-Mobility appallows you to subscribe to a subscription for recharging in your own network and on all interoperable columns in Italy (currently Enel X and BeCharge) at the monthly cost of 129 euros 200 kWh (equivalent to 1200 km) consumables in the month, equal to a cost of € 0.645 / kWh to be used on stations quick and fast up to 50 kWh present in the app.

Interoperability between Duferco and BeCharge

Terms of use: costs including VAT, monthly payment without automatic renewal, possibility to recharge at the AC and DC facilities included in the map on the app, including interoperable ones; the kWh not consumed in the month will be lost.

Duferco is no longer as competitive in terms of rates as it was in the past.

For more information on the offer for charging electric cars at home, consult the article on newsauto.it

