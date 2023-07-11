The sixth episode of Alfa Romeo stories is dedicated to Duetfrom the technique of Giulia to the charm of Juliet Spider. This story begins in 1966 when Steve McQueen was called by the magazine Sports Illustrated to try the Italian spider along with other fast cars. Duetto is an iconic car produced by Alfa Romeo from 1966 to 1993. It is also known as Alfa Romeo Spider, but the name Duetto specifically refers to the first series produced until 1969.

History Alfa Romeo Duet

The Duetto was designed by the famous Italian coachbuilder Pininfarina and debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in 1966. It featured an elegant and sporty design, with sinuous lines and a two-seater roadster body. One of its distinguishing features was its “spiked tail,” a tapered rear design that gave it a unique look.

Over the years, the Duet has undergone some changes and improvements. In 1969, the second series was introduced, which saw some cosmetic changes and technical improvements. Subsequently, other series were introduced with further modifications and upgrades including the adoption of more powerful engines and advanced technologies.

Although production ended in 1993, the Duetto left a lasting mark on automotive history thanks to its classic design and sporty performance. Today it is a car much appreciated by collectors and Alfa Romeo enthusiasts.

Duet Alfa Romeo, Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman

The Duet also became famous thanks to its appearance in the film “The bachelor”, of 1967, in which he was led by the character played by Dustin Hoffmanwhile whizzing by listening to the music of Simon & Garfunkel.

Dustin Hoffman at the wheel of an Alfa Romeo Spider Duetto in the film The bachelor”

L’car fu tried also from Steve McQueen who boarded one of the first examples of Alfa Romeo 1600 Spiders arrived in the USA, after presentation on March 10, 1966 to Geneva Motor Show. The McQueen’s judgment was extremely positive: he considered it a very beautiful and forgiving car by valuing the driving pleasure. Steve McQueen’s opinion on Alfa Romeo Duet it was important from a technical point of view, because he was not only a collector but also a good driver. He was also classified second in the category 1970 12 Hours of Sebring paired with Peter Revson.

These are unforgettable images that have made the history of cinema. Thanks to the appearance in that film, the Duetto began its career as a star, becoming the favorite stage car in hundreds of works on the small and big screen, in turn becoming a “cult”.

Even the boxer Muhammad Ali bought one. But to better understand the importance of the Duetto, we need to take a step back, retracing the history of two forebears: the technical innovation of Giulia and the charm of Juliet Spider.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider for America, ancestor of the Duetto

In the history of Juliet Spider for America there are no less than two Hoffmans. Not only the actor, but also a racing driver Max Edwin Hoffman. Due to the spread of Nazism he was forced to abandon Austria in favor of the USA. Here he managed to make his fortune, quickly becoming the American importer of reference for European car manufacturers.

In fact, he is not just a simple salesman but he knows deeply the American auto market. He knows which specific models to request and which variations to make, contributing to the creation of some sports cars among the most admired ever, such as the Juliet Spider.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider leaving for the USA, 1955

Max Edwin Hoffman will stick with the Spidermaking a request to Alfa Romeo already in 1954following the launch of the Giulietta Sprint. He has a clear intuition that this car would be perfect for the Pacific Coast becoming much desired among the protagonists of the Hollywood jet set. So sure that the car will be very successful in Americawho decided to order several hundred without even seeing the final drawings.

So the American trader convinced Francis Quaroni And Rudolf Hrushka, which started the project. A competition was called between the two designers of the moment: Bertone and Pinin Farina, to decide who would win the style of the car. Bertone focused on a design outside the box, based on the concept “2000 Sportiva” by Franco Scaglione, with pointed front, faired headlights, rear fins. More conservative and elegant that of Pinin Farina, designed by Franco Martinengowas chosen for a classic balance of forms.

Giulietta Spider from 1955

L’Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider from 1955also called the “beautiful young lady” second Pinin Farinaboasts a panoramic windshield and sliding side windows. The solution chosen to open the door is curious the handle is missingin its place a rope for opening. Over the years there will be improvements such as a traditional windshield, descending side windows, fitted door panels, folding roof, exterior handles and new interior.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider Prototype from 1955

A pure sportcharacterized by brilliant performance. The engine from the Giulietta sedan was mounted on the Spider. It is an in-line four-cylinder 1,290 cm³ displacement And 65 horses. The car reached i 155 km/h and accelerated in about 15 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h. Later the horsepower increased to 80 horsepower with the Spider Veloce from 1958.

Soft and sinuous lines, brilliant and above all beautiful, the Giulietta Spider pleases the cinema. The teacher Fellini he chooses her for the cult film “The sweet life”while Antonioni has it guided by Alain Delon in “The Eclipse”. The Italian Spider becomes the most desired by famous people so as to become one status symbols.

Alfa Romeo Spider 1600 and the cruise on the Raffaello ship in 1966

But let’s go back toAlfa Romeo Spider 1600the natural heir of the previous one Juliet Spider. The president Giuseppe Luraghi and his team set to work trying to give the right character to the new car as well. Everything will be decided with the presentation, which must be spectacular like a coronation, for this reason in 1966 they chose the turboship Raffaello.

Alfa Romeo Spider 1600 presentation on the Raffaello cruise ship, 1966

So thinking big, Alfa Romeo organizes the US launch on a ship from cruise. She invited the most influential personalities of entertainment, sport and fashion. Between 1,300 VIPs present, there are also Vittorio Gassman, Rossella Falk and the soprano Anna Moffo. The Italian liner Raffaello sets sail from Genoa to New Yorkwith stopover at Cannes for the Film Festival. The idea was to exhibit on the main deck of the vessel three examples of the new Spider. Not only that, but to reinforce the Italian spirit, one is painted green, one white and one red, just like the Italian flag. With this skilful emotional mozza Alfa Romeo lays the foundations of “Made in Italy” in communication.

Alfa Spider 1600, characteristics

The main features of the new Alfa Romeo Spider 1600 I am the floor of the Giuliabut shortened to 2,250 mm, while the mechanics derive from the brilliant Giulia Sprint GT Veloce (evolution of the previous Sprint GT).

Alfa Romeo 1600 Spiders, 1966

The new Alfa Romeo Duetto mount the classic 4-cylinder 1,570 cm³ twin cam made of light alloy, capable of delivering 108 horses. The maximum speed is remarkable 185 km/hthanks to the aerodynamic line and the dry weight of less than 1,000 kilos.

Alfa Romeo competition for the Duetto name

But did you know that the name Duetto of the new Alfa Romeo Spider was chosen through a competition? It is a real story…within history. In fact it was announced by the parent company a contest in collaboration with all European branches. Wins”Duet” – but a question of rights emerges (for the homonymy with a chocolate biscuit), which requires launching the car as “Alfa Romeo Spider 1600”.

Alfa Romeo Spider 1600 postcard for name contest

But Duetto does not prevail over the original name of Spider 1600 on the contrary becomes more of a nickname which is also handed down to subsequent generations of the car. But this is not the only nickname given to the car, in fact for the first series and last masterpiece designed by Battista Pinin Farina, it was chosen “Cuttlefish bone”. Given the ellipsoidal shape with rounded front and tail, convex sides and very low waistline. Subsequently in 1969 su nicknamed “Truncated Tail” referring precisely to the clear aerodynamic cut of the rear.

Fourth series of the Alfa Romeo Spider the 2.0i Quadrifoglio Verde, 1989

L'”Aerodynamics” of 1983represents the third generation and is created in the wind tunnel. Last series from 1989call “IV Series”was characterized by the clean and streamlined line that sanctioned a return to the origins

Four generations, plus 124,000 Spider Duetto built in 28 yearsit is the longest-lived car ever produced by Alfa Romeo.

Duetto Alfa Romeo technical characteristics

Motor: the Duetto was equipped with an in-line four-cylinder engine with a displacement of 1,570 cc. This engine was equipped with an aluminum cylinder head and a double overhead camshaft (DOHC) distribution system. In the first versions, the power output was around 109 bhp (80 kW).

Transmission: The Duetto was equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Suspensions: Up front, the Duetto was equipped with an independent wheel suspension with lower wishbones and coil springs. At the rear, it had a rigid axle suspension with coil springs.

Brakes: The braking system included disc brakes on all four wheels, which offered good stopping power for the time.

Weight: The weight of the original Duetto was around 960-1,000 kg, depending on specification and options.

Full speed: the maximum speed of the Duet was approx 180 km/h (112 mph), delivering good performance for a sports car of the era.

Design: The Duetto’s design was characterized by elegant and flowing lines, with a streamlined shape and a distinctive “pointed tail” that gave it a unique appearance.

Photo Alfa Romeo Duetto

Stories Alfa Romeo, sixth episode VIDEO

Alfa Romeo Duetto history: sixth episode Alfa Romeo Stories VIDEO

