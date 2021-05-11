In chapter 5 of Luis Miguel, the series season 2, we not only saw the singer sad for the death of Hugo López, his manager, but also how he managed to do a duet with Frank Sinatra, an international music legend.

According to Netflix fiction, Christina Martel, Miguel’s mother (who in real life represents Miguel Alemán Magnani, a friend of the artist), was the one who got Micky to have contact with the legendary American interpreter.

Thanks to this meeting, Luis Miguel traveled to New York to sing in front of Sinatra and so on. get a chance to be a part of their 1994 album Duets II.

Luis Miguel and Michael Jackson

In the first season of Luis Miguel: the series, it is announced that the singer was interested in doing a duet with Michael Jackson. As you can see, Luisito Rey sought to bring the two stars together, but was unsuccessful.

To the surprise of his followers, in 2020 Luis Miguel He shared on his social networks the topic “Smile”, Which he shares with Michael Jackson. While this was a fan-made montage, it gained popularity after gaining the attention of ‘Sol’.

Luis Miguel and Lucero

The protagonists of the film Love Fever surprised their fans by interpreting in 1984 the soundtrack of the film entitled “All the love in the world.”

Luis Miguel and Rocío Banquells

“I can’t escape from you” was one of the most popular songs of 1987. Years later, both singers would share a relationship, since Banquells became the great-aunt of the interpreter’s first daughter, being Sylvia Pasquel’s sister.

Luis Miguel and Frank Sinatra

As seen in Luis Miguel, series 2, Frank Sinatra was reluctant for the ‘Sol’ to be on his duet album. The artist convinced him after playing the piano “I miss you”, song composed by Armando Manzanero.

Other duets by Luis Miguel

Luis Miguel and Laura Branigan: “Without talking”

Luis Miguel and Sheena Easton: “I like you just the way you are”

Luis Miguel and Verónica Castro: “You failed my heart”

Luis Miguel and Yuri: “I ask you for love”

Luis Miguel and Marco Antonio: “For love”