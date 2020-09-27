DUET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released its official website of Delhi University Entrance Examination 2020 (DUET 2020) on its official website nta.ac.in. Candidates who had participated in this examination can download the answer key from the NTA website.

DUET 2020 was organized by Delhi University from 6 September to 11 September. About 2 lakh students had registered for this exam. The DU entrance exam was conducted through NTA. The entrance examination was conducted in 24 cities for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses of Delhi University.

Download from here DUET 2020 Answer Key

Entrance test is conducted for admission in 9 graduate courses of Delhi University. These courses are BA (Hons) Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), BTech (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations), BA (Hons) Humanities and Social Sciences, Bachelor of Elementary Education, Bachelor Of Science in Physical Education, Health Education and Sports, BA Honors Multimedia and Mass Communication and a five-year Integrated Journalism Program.