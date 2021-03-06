E.intracht Frankfurt has lost two more points in the fight for the first-time Champions League participation. A week after the first defeat of the year in Bremen, the Hessians came on Saturday in the Bundesliga against VfB Stuttgart only 1: 1 (0: 0). Sasa Kalajdzic put the newcomer in the lead in the 68th minute with his twelfth goal of the season, which Filip Kostic (69th) immediately equalized. Frankfurt remains fourth with 43 points, the Swabians are tenth with 33 points.

Because offensive player Daichi Kamada was out on short notice with a lumbago, Eintracht coach Adi Hütter changed his system and let the storm duo André Silva and Luka Jovic run together for the first time this season. The two strikers hardly radiated any danger in the first half.

Stuttgart cleverly made the rooms tight and hardly allowed any combinations of the Hessen. But even with the Swabians there was little progress, rather the fight was the trump card. Frankfurt’s defenders Evan Ndicka and Martin Hinteregger saw both yellow cards for rustic fouls.

On the other hand, there were no chances on either side because the necessary precision was lacking on both sides. Again and again bad passes slowed the flow of the game. It took until the 43rd minute before Eintracht fired the first shot on goal of the game. Silva failed because of VfB keeper Gregor Kobel.

The starting phase after the change belonged to the guests, who promptly saw their first chance. Konstantinos Mavropanos (53rd) came free after a corner from five meters to the header, but missed the goal. Almost in return, Kostic aimed better: The Serb overcame Kobel with a low shot into the far corner. But the video assistant in Cologne intervened. Because there was previously an offside position, the goal did not count.

Now Eintracht was a little better in the game again. Silva and Jovic came to a close within a short period of time, but didn’t aim precisely enough. That’s what VfB striker Kalajdzic did, who scored with the support of Hinteregger. The joy of the lead lasted only for a short time, because again Kostic took measurements from the left and tinkered the ball into the far corner. This time the goal counted.



Shortly thereafter, VfB midfielder Borna rescued Sosa with a head in a direct shot from Jovic – Kobel would probably not have had a chance in this scene. In the final phase, Frankfurt increased the pressure again, but the winning goal was no longer successful.