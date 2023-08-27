Always them

For the seventh time in this 2023 Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso shared the podium and for the third they found themselves on the first and second steps. Obviously it was always the Dutchman who lifted the winner’s trophy, capable today, on the home track of Zandvoort, of equaling the record of nine consecutive victories achieved in 2013 by Sebastian Vettel. However, compared to other Grands Prix, thanks to the red flag which neutralized the race a few laps from the end, the Red Bull driver had to sweat his way up the top step of the podium.

Missed assault

Indeed, on the occasion of the last restart, which took place with the cars launched behind the Safety Car, Verstappen had to look in the mirrors right from the assault by Fernando Alonso. The Asturian tried to mislead his young friend-rival, with whom he shares a good relationship of friendship and esteem. But Max didn’t let himself be intimidated, taking home his third career success in his home GP without too many risks. After the race Alonso confirmed that he had seriously thought about the possibility of bringing a strong attack to the first position. The idol of the Dutch public, however, has not granted any passage.

“I thought about trying a move in the last restart, but then I thought maybe I couldn’t get out of the circuit anymore if I passed itso I was comfortable in second position“, joked Alonso in the traditional post-match declarations. Then, in the press conference, the #14 dwelt in more detail on the missed duel between him and Verstappen, explaining that he had done everything possible to go in search of the longed-for victory number 33 in his career.

“I wasn’t close enough”

“In the final sprint I tried – Alonso declared to journalists present in Zandvoort – I wasn’t careful. During the red flag I thought about what I could do, both in turn 1 and turn 3. I didn’t want to risk losing important points, but the team trusted me. In turn 3 I went into the banking with cold tyres, it was risky. Then throughout the first lap I tried alternative lines to Max, in case one had more grip. I was close, but not close enough“. However, today’s second place launches Alonso ever more firmly in third place in the drivers’ standings, with a 12-point lead over Lewis Hamilton.