Nervousness Russell

The British Grand Prix should have seen, at least on paper, a fight between Ferrari, Mercedes and – perhaps – Aston Martin for the role of first pursuer of the space Red Bull seen in this first part of 2023. However, McLaren has definitely blown the bank, thanks to updates that pushed Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri into the very first positions, so much so that they finished the race in second and fourth place.

In particular George Russell he didn’t have a particularly satisfying Sunday, having finished in fifth place and having been overtaken by teammate Lewis Hamilton after the Safety Car came on. In the first stint the Briton had a close duel with Charles Leclerc’s Ferrariwith the Monegasque who decisively closed his opponent, preventing him from overtaking.

“I did my best to pass him, but there were some pretty questionable defensive moves from Charles. What we did in Turn 16 got me thinking. I attacked inside and he he closed me in a very aggressive way: it is not allowed. You probably received a warningbut the maneuver was borderline and I’ll take some time to analyze it better“Russell told reporters.

Frederic Vasseur’s answer

Asked by journalists about the accusations of movement during braking made by George Russell to Charles Leclerc, the Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur he wanted to respond in kind to the Mercedes driver.

“I can show you some scenes from the beginning of the season where George pulled some pretty impressive maneuvers“, said the French manager with a smile, concluding with philosophy: “That’s life”.