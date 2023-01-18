The confrontation between Van de Zandschulp andGreekspoor, number 34 and 63 in the world respectively, is the first tennis match between two Dutchmen at a grand slam since 2001. Jan Siemerink and Sjeng Schalken met 22 years ago in the opening round of the Australian Open . Since then there have been no Dutch confrontations at the highest level.

However, the tournament management announced that no matches will be played on the side courts of Melbourne Park before 04:00 Dutch time. The first duels should have started at 01.00.

Van de Zandschulp (27) and Greek track (26) play the fifth game on court 8, an outside court. They have a men’s doubles, a men’s singles, a women’s singles and a women’s doubles in front of them on that court.

The men’s doubles would be played by, among others, the Dutch tennis player Wesley Koolhof. He has to come into action on Wednesday. The first match of the world No. 3 in doubles was taken off the schedule due to bad weather. Koolhof, 33, would compete with his British partner Neal Skupski against Aleksandr Boeblik from Kazakhstan and John-Patrick Smith from Australia. See also This customer came up with a hilarious way to ask his auto mechanic to hurry up

On Tuesday, games were halted for several hours due to the extreme heat in Mellbourne. Subsequently, the rain bothered the tennis players for some time.

#Duel #Van #Zandschulp #Greek #track #postponed #due #rain #double #play #Koolhof #rescheduled