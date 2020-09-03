The novel League of Nations, which evokes a league of express clubs, leaves a ‘final’ for permanence on the first day. Ukraine and Switzerland are relegated to a background at Group 4 of this tournament by being framed next to Spain and Germany (follow the game live on AS.com). Remembering how is the system of this competition, which begins its second edition and that’s it with changes (has expanded the number of teams), it should be noted that only the one that finish first I know gets into the final phase (what Spaniards and Germans aspire to) and the last descends category. In this second scenario, and by default, are Ukrainians and Swiss. That they will live today their first direct duel and key to not fall to League B.

That’s where Ukraine comes from, who achieved promotion in the first edition to rub shoulders with the greatest. Much of that success is attributable to Shevchenko’s presence, the one who was forward for Milan and Ballon d’Or, on the bench. The current coach only accumulate six defeats in 33 games, being almost ago two years the last time it fell. Since then has seven wins and four draws. Before Switzerland warns that will keep the usual block but what will he put something new in eleven to give an opportunity to some of the youngest and with less experience to guarantee the stars of the future. A generational change that presents mandatory after the success in 2019 of the then U-20s who proclaimed themselves world champions. Among them is the goalkeeper from Madrid Lunin, that has not yet managed to snatch the goal from Pyatov. Shevchenko, just as he will not assume the relief of the veteran goalkeeper so soon, neither does he point out that he will do so in attack and will continue betting on Moraes.

The Swiss, which are slightly favorites, they will try to show his best version away from home, where they have had more problems in recent times. He gunner Xhaka will be the to act as a leader on the field helped by Benfica striker Seferovic. With his goals he will try to unbalance the balance in clashes between the Ukrainians and the Swiss, which have always been settled with ties.