Qureate has unveiled the launch date for Duel Princess, tower defense with roguelite elements coming up Nintendo Switch. The title will be available exclusively digitally via Nintendo eShop starting from 13 January 2022, and despite being planned too a PC launch at the moment the possible launch window for this version has not yet been revealed.

Let’s enjoy the first trailer for Duel Princess, under which you can find some additional details on the title thanks to a brief overview. Good vision.

Duel Princess – Overview

Beautiful girls x side scrolling Tower defense x Roguelite all in one package! Build your deck and conquer the castle of the Princesses.

In this sliding tower defense we will have to lead our troops towards the conquest of a castle, in order to capture its Princess. There will be roguelite elements thanks to which we can have fun building new decks with each game and living the experience of Story Mode. There will also be tons of sexy rewards for all players!

History

The world was once vast. At least until the attack of three Demon Kings led to the closure of the various continents and their isolation from the rest of the world.

Hundreds of years have passed since this event and finally things are changing. On one of the continents, a Hero appeared accompanied by two Princesses, who by combining their forces managed to defeat one of the Demon Kings. After this fact, the princesses of the other kingdoms also decided to rise up, defeating their own usurpers. But this new glow of hope and freedom was immediately extinguished by the rebirth of the Great Demon King.

A mysterious symbol has appeared on the body of the ten Princesses, and only by bringing them all together will it be possible to seal this new threat forever. But each of them is driven by their own motivations, which is why they will start fighting each other for supremacy.