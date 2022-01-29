Released last January 13 on Nintendo Switch in Japan and the rest of the world, the new title of qureate which responds to the name of Duel Princesshas been removed from eShop, first at home and then in other countries, including Europe. At the moment, the game page on the official Nintendo website is unreachable.

It seems that the reason behind the temporary removal is due to some features present within the game, through which it was possible “to punish” girls with the touch screen, as happens in many other winking titles such as Criminal Girls or Bullet Girls. Nintendo may have noticed late that the content is a little too extreme for the rating received (PEGI 16 in Europe and CERO D in Japan), or it probably had to withdraw its approval following some complaints from consumers. Nintendo, as has already happened at PlayStation, could have correct aims at its policies regarding sexual content, including in Japan, by no longer allowing titles with such elements to be published with a rating below 18+ (and advertised, in the case of CERO Z).

Through its Twitter account, qureate announced that the title has been temporarily removed from the eShop for “various reasons” but that, sooner or later, it will be available in Japan again (it remains to be seen if this will also happen in the rest of the world). Duel Princess is also scheduled to be released on PCbut as stated by the producer, Steam has prevented the game from being released in its current form. It is reasonable to think that Duel Princess will return available in a sweetened form, entirely devoid or in some way sweetened of its hottest scenes.

Japanese developers who considered Nintendo Switch a safe haven where they could publish their titles with less censorship than PlayStation (for example, Omega Labyrinth Life) may soon have to review their plans and the only platform where you can take advantage of types of anime-style games with alluring content would remain the PC, with full titles or R18 patches that the developers themselves release outside of Steam and other launchers.

Source: qureate Street DualShockers