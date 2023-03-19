Real Madrid is preparing for a crucial confrontation at the Camp Nou after their victory against Liverpool in the Champions League. Ancelotti’s men arrive in excellent shape and eager to redeem themselves after their defeat in the Clásico a couple of weeks ago. The team has improved in defense and is more precise in certain offensive actions, seeking to take advantage of one of its most outstanding virtues: the quick attack with players with a unique ability to attack space (Vinícis, Benzema or Valverde).
Barcelona arrives at the Clásico with a 9-point advantage in the League and in a moment of form that encourages us to be more than optimistic. Although their game has not been spectacular in terms of dominance in three quarters and long possessions of the ball, they have stood out a lot for their solidity as a team, especially in defense and goal. Ter Stegen has conceded only 8 goals and has kept a clean sheet in 19 of 25 days.
In addition, the Camp Nou has become an intimidating place for the teams that visit the culé fiefdom, with 12 consecutive games without losing and only one goal against. Barcelona has De Jong and Lewandowski in attack, but they will not be able to count on Pedri or Ousmane Dembélé, as both have relapsed from their injuries. Xavi has a wardrobe to replace him. In general, Barcelona arrives at the Clásico at a favorable moment and Real Madrid will have to work hard to get a victory at the Camp Nou. One of the key points will be that already famous duel between Araújo and Vinícius jr.
