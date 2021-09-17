Surrounded by threads and fabrics from the cradle, they learned the craft of sewing from their mothers. Teresa Helbig and Jorge Vázquez were destined to be part of the history of fashion, where they have a prominent place thanks to the excellence of their work. Both were carefully preparing the presentation of their latest collections this Friday, just a few meters away in the changing rooms of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid. Curiously, the textile splendor of the 70s was the common thread of his proposals, faced on the second day of the catwalk in a duel of needles that was a pleasure for the senses.

For Helbig it was about celebrating a quarter of a century since she started building dreams, just like in the movies she adored as a child. He grew up watching Faye Dunaway in “Bonnie & Clyde,” Mia Farrow in “The Devil’s Seed,” Jane Fonda in “Barbarella,” and Goldie Hawn in “Cactus Flower.” Feathers, sequins, fishnet stockings, free women, sophistication and glamor in abundance that made a dent in the young woman, igniting the flame of her curiosity and hunger to discover the ins and outs of those powerful, independent and vindictive women. Of course, never by the simplest route. The Catalan’s garments are works of art in which she has no qualms about dedicating months of work. They can have, as is the case with one of their coats, more than a hundred pieces joined to create combinations that fit perfectly from any possible angle. A puzzle in which tradition and good work share a table with innovation, the spearhead of each of its lines. Now you can boast of having your own tweed. “Doesn’t Chanel have yours? Me too! ”He commented with a laugh in the dressing room a couple of hours before showing his work to the public. In his case, he made it hand in hand with a Galician craftsman mixing velvet, raffia and chains for a fabric as special as his unmistakable designs.

One five years less is the one that Jorge Vázquez has with his own signature, and only a couple in front of Pertegaz. The Galician returned to study the archive of the prestigious firm carefully. “It is a pity that they are forgotten”, qualifies the designer with great respect for his predecessor. Keeping the lines simple and natural, but bringing to light his origin as a tailor to “dress a soft and delicate woman who flees from vulgarity” on a journey to one of the best times in fashion.