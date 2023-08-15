De Laurentiis wants the almost 3 million of the penalty, so far the various pressures have been useless. The FIGC does not give in to the Napoli clause and accelerates. Count waiting

The national team is an expensive toy. To pick it off Luciano Spalletti, coach chosen by the Federcalcio, after the surprise resignation of Roberto Mancini, would have to pay 2 million and 625 thousand euros. The price was set by the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, in the famous clause that is heating up the investiture of the new Italy coach. With his contract terminated a year in advance, Spalletti has made a commitment to his former club to stay out of action for a season. In the event of non-compliance with the commitment, the clause and the penalty are triggered, calibrated as follows: 3 million upon signing, on 30 June, and a quota of 250 thousand euros to be deducted each month, to reach zero on the next 30 June. Today it costs 2 million and 625 thousand euros to free Spalletti.

adl against shoulders — Napoli has protected itself in order not to find itself against its former coach. But, as explained by the lawyer Mattia Grassani, an expert in sports law, who has often assisted Napoli, the situation is atypical: "The clause was intended to restore Napoli if Spalletti did not keep his promise to stop for a year and in the perspective that there was a competing company. No one was thinking of a federation… If there had been another company, everything would have been more natural, also because there have already been cases in the past. But never with a federation. atypicality of this situation, the inconvenience". The trust and strategies of the federal president, Gabriele Gravina, are based on this atypicality, supported by some legal opinions: Italy is not a club, it will not play against Napoli, therefore the "competitiveness" regime is lost and therefore the meaning itself of the clause. Grassani thinks differently: "Whether he joins a club or a federation, that sum must be paid." Moral: pay or stay put. Napoli's interpretation disregards the status of "competitor": if Spalletti returns to the bench and does not respect the agreed one-year break, he in any case infringes the clause and therefore must pay the penalty. And he has to pay for it and no one else. Another key point: the dispute is not between Napoli and the Federcalcio, between De Laurentiis and Gravina, but between De Laurentiis and Spalletti. The president is angry with the coach who made him champion of Italy.

wall to wall — Also in this case Grassani's words help: "The clause binds Napoli and Spalletti and no one else. Spalletti is master of his own destiny". He is the one who has to pay the 2 million and broken, "then it is not forbidden that a club or a federation, interested in hiring the coach, can replace the coach, paying the amount – Grassani explains again – If the federation for reasons statutory, political and financial is unable to legitimize a payment to a club affiliated to her, so the only person who can unblock the situation is Spalletti, respecting the fulfilment. Where he then gets the money is his business. He will have to be good at negotiate with the national team a compensation that is in part, or all, restorative of this sum". But for the Football Federation, which has never paid a club to get a coach to put on the Italian bench, this is not a viable path. Gravina does not intend to give De Laurentiis a euro. And De Laurentiis, late yesterday afternoon, firmly reaffirmed his position: he wants all the money due to him by contract and will not give discounts. The pressures and the thousands of phone calls that rained in during the day from Coni and various institutions to induce ADL to more lenient advice have not paid off. The confrontation remains and the paradox of a president who takes a stand against his former coach and complicates the formation of a national team that includes players from Napoli and also represents the city of Naples. Even today, the Football Federation will work diplomatically to arrive at a common-sense solution, but will not negotiate to the bitter end. Gravina wants to arrive at a definitive decision to be announced tomorrow and the choice will be that of Luciano Spalletti. Should the confrontation between the parties continue, it will then be the court, at a later time, to decide the legitimacy of the penalty to be paid. The FIGC's strategy, in addition to the effective lack of competition between Naples and Spalletti, would also be based on a confidentiality clause linked to the agreement, which would have been violated by the Neapolitan side. Even the fact that Spalletti is not working and that the famous clause prevents him from responding to a professional offer could play in the Football Federation's favor in the eyes of the judge.

count ready — In these hours, waiting for the longed-for white smoke, Luciano Spalletti is gearing up with his lawyers to understand which escape routes are viable to avoid the 2 million plus. Antonio Conte, the second choice, has renewed his availability, with a commendable spirit of service. For the former Juventus player, the national team currently represents something different, firstly because he has already been to Coverciano, secondly because he is ten years younger than Spalletti. For Luciano, at 64, after the historic scudetto won in Naples, the national team would come as the culmination of a long career. He awaits her with the sacred fire inside and the terror of losing her to the president to whom she has brought a championship. Should the dream vanish, Conte is ready to return to Coverciano for a second term and for a second European Championship. He is sad that the possible cradle of a national team could be a courtroom. But in the meantime, the white smoke should rise from Rome tomorrow. We will have the coach: Luciano Spalletti.