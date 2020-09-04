In just 10 days the world has made the history of space exploration. These days Mars and Earth are at their closest point of approach, which opens a perfect window to send robotic missions there using minimal fuel. In this window, three space missions have been launched to the neighboring planet, which would not be very strange if it were not for the countries from which they come. One is the hitherto great dominator of world space exploration: the United States, the other is its greatest rival inside and outside the Earth: China. And in addition, an Arab Emirates orbiter fed with a substantial budget from oil exploitation opened the launch quota on July 20, successfully taking off from a space base in Japan, the country to which the sheikhs commissioned the launch.

This deployment confirms the beginning of a new space age in which the US is no longer the absolute leader. China already disputes almost on an equal footing with this country the possibility of achieving discoveries of great impact – finding the first trace of life on another planet for the first time. And this is only the prelude to what will happen from the next decade with the arrival of humans on Mars sent by both countries.

“China has overtaken the US at 400 per hour,” sums up engineer Jorge Pla-García, a researcher at the Astrobiology Center in Madrid, and a member of the scientific team of the US mission that sent the Perseverance exploration vehicle to Mars. This six-wheeler and over one tonne is hands down the largest, heaviest and most comprehensive ever shipped to the red planet. But China is skyrocketing; road to achieve in 20 years what took the US 40. “China is already the world leader in space exploration. It is the country that launches the most rockets for the third or fourth consecutive year; they want to go to Mars the first time, they have reached the far side of the Moon and plants have germinated there. What they are doing is impressive ”, acknowledges Pla-García.

The US and Chinese missions are both a display of technological might and scientific curiosity. The Tianwen-1 mission will be the first to attempt to send an orbital probe, a lander and a mobile vehicle to Mars that will traverse the planet’s surface. No country had ever attempted something like this on its first mission to the red planet. The United States, for example, sent its first mission to this planet in 1964 and 32 years passed before it sent its first mobile vehicle, the Sojourner. The Chinese mission gets its name from a founding poem in oriental literature written more than 2,000 years ago in which Qu Yuan asked “questions to the heavens.” One of them was how the universe came into being.

Tianwen-1 is going to land in Utopia Planitia, a crater in the northern hemisphere that for China presents the perfect conditions for a first landing attempt: it is a low elevation area, so there is more atmosphere for the air to slow down the spacecraft. in its descent and in theory its surface is not very rugged. In 70 years of history of space exploration, only the United States has managed to land vehicles on Mars with complete success. The last to fail was Europe with its Exomars test mission in 2016.

China also wants to excel in science and has not chosen a bad place for it. In Utopia Planitia there is an ice reserve under a few meters of land that contains 400 times all the water that Spain houses. China has not clarified the exact landing point or whether its rover It will make landfall near that great reserve, but we do know that it is equipped with a radar capable of studying the composition of the subsoil and detecting ice. A water reserve of these proportions would be a very useful resource for future Martian colonies.

These days we are already glimpsing two models that will dominate space exploration in the coming decades. While those responsible for the US mission are all transparency, they have given a press conference after takeoff and have offered journalists all possible details of the mission, those responsible for the Chinese project do not respond to questions from journalists and the country Communist does not even give advance notice of the takeoff date of its missions.

Right now, Perseverance It travels at 40,000 kilometers per hour and it will take seven months to cover the 48 million kilometers that separate it from Mars. In February the ship will be anchored to the gravity of the red planet and the “seven minutes of terror” will begin: the process of entering the atmosphere, descent and landing in which so many ships have fallen before.

The destination of the US mission is Jezero, a 45-kilometer-diameter crater that 3.5 billion years ago was a huge lake with a river reaching it. Its former banks are today dry and frozen embankments of about 500 meters. What happened to Mars to make it stop being a blue planet like Earth? It is not clear, but we do know that the protective atmosphere of the planet began to shrink possibly due to the intense solar radiation until it was reduced to a layer 100 times thinner than that which surrounds the Earth.

The US mission also carries a radar to study the subsoil, although its main objective is scientific, he says Svein-Erik Hamran, principal investigator of the instrument. “We hope to be able to have a clear image of the subsoil down to at least 10 meters deep”, explains the researcher. “The instrument will help rover to reconstruct the geological history of this place, something essential to take ground samples and look for traces of life. The vehicle has a set of instruments designed precisely for this and we are going to a place where it is very likely to find these traces, “he says.

Both surface missions should pave the way for future astronauts. He Perseverance It carries several components specially designed for this purpose, such as pieces of astronaut suits that will be tested against Martian dust and an instrument to generate oxygen from the suffocating carbon dioxide that dominates the planet’s atmosphere. A drone helicopter, Ingenuity, will fly up to 10 meters above the vehicle to test future drones that assist astronauts in the first explorations of the desolate lands of Mars, back in the next decade, if NASA fulfills its plans .

The exploration of Mars follows an extremely conservative trajectory and is on purpose. On the red planet there are known places much more suitable for life, places where life can exist today: the polar caps, with pools of liquid water inside, the lava caves protected from cold and intense radiation, the hills where they probe orbitals have discovered outcrops of liquid water as the Martian thaw begins. They are areas prohibited to robotic exploration by an international treaty, since terrestrial microbes could survive there involuntarily transported by space probes. The worst thing about finding life on Mars for the first time would be realizing later that they were actually just earthly microbes carried by us.

Mars is the planet to which more space missions have been sent. In part it is because of the fascination of exploring a dead twin of our planet that we see landforms that remind us of home, such as the Marineris Valley, a canyon deeper than Colorado, Mount Olympus, 22,000 meters high, and trails of rivers, lakes, beaches and volcanoes. There is also a more mundane and probably more important reason: we go because it is close and it is easy. “It is not that landing on Mars is easy, but it is more so than on Venus, which is closer but has such a thick atmosphere that it is very difficult to land and then you have to endure temperatures of 600 degrees and there is so much pressure that the only ships that have landed only lasted a few minutes ”, explains Pla-García. In his opinion there are many infinitely more desirable places in the solar system, such as the icy moons of Jupiter and Saturn, with oceans of water or methane and even thermal activity. For now they are completely unattainable for manned missions.