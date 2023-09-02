Home page politics

Carol Rackete. © Peter Hartenfeser/Imago

Carola Rackete’s nomination as the left’s top candidate in the European elections came as a surprise.

Now she is also becoming an important player in the power struggle on the left. An interview about the change into politics, her goals in the EU Parliament and a possible duel with Sahra Wagenknecht.

What are your thoughts when you wake up in the morning?

Oh dear, to be honest, like a lot of people who sit a lot, I have hip pain at the moment. That’s new to me because I’ve never worked in an office, I’ve actually always been outside. I try to move a lot and like to do physical work. Now I’m wondering how that’s going to turn out in Brussels.

Do you expect that the desk work will then become even more?

I’m afraid there will be a change. Our main concern with the candidacy is to network civil society in parliament. We will certainly be at events a lot, talking to people and inviting people to Europe who are affected by European politics but are not allowed to have a say.

You’ve always been an activist, doing your own thing. Will the left-wing movements join you in the EU Parliament in 2024?

We want to keep the balance and reflect the climate justice movement in Germany on the one hand, but also global movements in my candidacy. In the area of ​​migration there are many people who are affected by EU policies but who do not live in the EU, or who are here but do not have the right to vote at all. Frontex operates everywhere, including in many African countries. Because I am an ecologist, I would like to work at the intersection of climate justice, agriculture and nature conservation. There are also many international examples: let’s think of animal feed imports from Argentina or Brazil. In addition, to environmental pollution or land rights, such as lithium mining.

How do you want to integrate the movements?

There is not only one left movement. And the question is, who is actually allowed to speak for them? What I think we can really do is make information more accessible to movements. It is often not at all clear what is being decided in the EU and what the effects are. For example, the EU Commission wants to introduce so-called nutrient trading. Hardly anyone in civil society understands what that is supposed to be. It’s about trading in water pollution certificates. If you explain this to people, they might say, “Oh my gosh, that’s not good.” But before you act, you have to know and understand it first.

“It is currently difficult to find a person who says: This left party is close to my heart”

Do you worry that being a professional politician will change you a lot?

I’m sure it will change me – like everything you do. No matter where you go, no matter where you work, you always adapt to the people you surround yourself with the most. That’s why it’s important to me to stay together with my team. With people who are firmly anchored in civil society. It is also important to be clear to yourself what you want to achieve and what you are doing your work for. And for me it is very clear to strengthen civil society and bring in a strong perspective of justice.

Although you are running as a non-party candidate, the candidacy was read in such a way that you are now supposed to save the left. Do you want to save the left?

In Germany we need a party to the left of the Greens that asks critical questions about fair distribution and economic growth. We know that resources on this planet are limited, that there can be no green growth. However, the German Greens continue to argue in a capitalist logic – in this way they differ to some extent from other European Greens. The left doesn’t do that. And that’s important, because we have to understand that what is needed is not green growth, but fair distribution. A law is therefore needed to cap resource consumption. This is an important issue for me. Because it is also about the fair distribution of resources, which is extremely unequal worldwide and even in Germany.

Now you’ve only half answered the question. How close is the left to you personally?

I think it’s really difficult at the moment to find anyone who says: I care about this Left Party as it is now. Most are pretty frustrated with her right now, but also see possibilities for the future. Because I’m not a party member, the content is currently the most important thing for me.

They are primarily associated with sea rescue and climate protection. Topics that for many leftists are at least not part of the core of the brand. Will the orientation of the party change with you?

I am convinced that we need a left-wing party that represents the interests of marginalized groups. And by that I mean not only the classic workers in the low-wage sector, but also migrant people, people without work, people who are affected by discrimination. A good left party must represent these groups and advocate for redistribution from the top down. We know that the income gap has widened, who is hit hardest by inflation, and so on. And what is missing is a party that makes this unifying class politics reasonable. And I believe the moment to commit to it is now.

“It is a mistake to think that people in a precarious situation are therefore also nationalists”

Now it may be that you have to compete against Sahra Wagenknecht and her new party in the European election campaign. Maybe you’ll sit with her on a podium. Are you preparing for this scenario?

That will probably happen. For me, the crucial questions are: Who do we want to convince, who do we want to represent? The program of the left has been totally clear in recent years: they are pro-migrants and have a clear stance on human rights, a clear stance on radical climate protection through redistribution and a fair tax system. That is also what I can represent in terms of content. It is a mistake to think that people who are in a precarious situation are therefore also nationalists. Instead, we need to make it clear how we can create real redistribution.

In France, it has been seen that fragmenting a left party in elections can also be harmful. Are you afraid of losing voters if the left splits?

A split, of course, is the crisis that everyone has tried to avoid. But it can also be an opportunity to move forward. To create clarity, to attract new people, to include them and maybe win back those who have left in recent years.

How would they try to restore voter confidence?

Content and arguments are important. But people can also be reached through emotions, as we know from psychology and brain research. We don’t base our decisions on rational arguments. In fact, the problem with the social left is that it tries too hard with content. Many people find that no matter who governs Berlin, distribution is always from the bottom up – which is partly true. Even as a young generation, there are enough reasons to be angry. About how badly wealth and opportunities are distributed, or that corporations keep preventing real CO₂ savings. You have to take your anger seriously. It is therefore necessary to address the feeling of many people that they are not being heard and are not being represented.

What could that look like?

It’s one thing to be able to speak well as a politician and to bring beautiful visions forward and maybe motivate a few people. What is missing are concrete improvements that people can feel. It is therefore important that the climate movement also deals with practical things, also to show which side it is on. Projects that help the climate and at the same time make a difference socially. The 9 euro ticket was such an example. There is now also a campaign #WirFahrenTogether by Fridays for Future, which has joined forces with trade unions for this purpose, we need such cooperation everywhere.

“You don’t have to play low earners off against migrant workers”

Who convinced you to run for the left?

I was originally approached by MEP Conny Ernst and Clara Bünger, the left-wing spokeswoman on refugee policy in the Bundestag, both from Saxony. Conny wanted me to take her place now that she is retiring. The party leadership also joined the idea relatively quickly. But in the end I was convinced by friends who are neither allowed to vote nor stand for office here. They said: It’s great, we can’t do this, but you could fill the gap while we can get involved in the movement.

In which points does your understanding of left-wing politics differ from that of Ms. Wagenknecht?

I think I can represent a credible, internationalist position through my commitment to sea rescue and the climate movement. This was elementary for socialist politics, but has also suffered from the shift to the right in recent years. It is now all the more important to put them back on at the front. You don’t have to play low earners off against migrant workers in this country. They’re both being bled dry for the profits of the corporations – and they’re the same people who influence political decisions with millions in lobbying.

Do you see the possible founding of a Wagenknecht party as competition?

No, because it cannot be assumed that she will stand up for equality, human rights or the solution of the biggest social problem of this and future generations: the climate crisis.

(By Vera Weidenbach and Leonard Schulz)