The PRI pre-candidate for the governorship of the State of Mexico Alejandra del Moral said yesterday that, after the announcement of Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) to leave the race, the election for the governorship of the State of Mexico will be between two women and invited the morenista Delfina Gómez to participate in five debates.

“It is clearer that this election will be between two women, and that we will have the first Governor of the State of Mexico,” he indicated through a video that he posted on his social networks.

“Delfina: I want to invite you to assume this historic moment responsibly to send a message to the entire country about the importance of political participation for us women.”

The candidate for the PRI-PAN-PRD alliance announced that she has asked her campaign team to request the electoral authority to organize five debates

“On the issues that most concern Mexicans: security; economy and employment; transportation and mobility; as well as health and education and social development,” he mentioned.

The candidate for the tricolor added that she hopes that the standard-bearer will accept the invitation to debate.

On the way to the elections on June 4, Movimiento Ciudadano decided not to nominate candidates for governor in the State of Mexico and Coahuila.

Senator Juan Zepeda, who was emerging as an MC candidate to contend in Edomex, said that this decision was made to prevent the orange movement from entering “the quagmire” that the Mexican election will become.