A profile that it has started to ring and could be on the political board, it is Joel Valenzuela Jr., agricultural entrepreneur. Let’s remember that he recently had a meeting in a restaurant in Culiacán with his father with Jose Ramon Lopez Beltran, eldest son of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The big question is what topic did they playonly the three of them can know, but surely it was some business issue the main thing. We have information that also in the talk between the Jova and the son of AMLO touched the politicalAnd till A proposal would have arrived so that Joel Valenzuela Jr could be a candidate for the presidency of Culiacán for Morena.

Definitely J.oel Valenzuela is a profile that would attract a lot of attentionespecially in times when businessmen have begun to move and participate in politics, there they are Javier Gaxiola Coppel, Hector Orrantia Coppel and Sergio Esquer, which already has the city covered with fences with the legend “Pío” as his nickname. So Culiacán could have candidates fifis.

The businessmen have understood politics so well that you can see the “nest” founding brigades in the popular neighborhoods that even wear identical vests to the servants of the government nation or the brigade members themselves. Brunette. The “Parque Feliz” foundation, which they tell us is from orrantia coppel.

From the outset, there are already four names of high-level businessmen who are in the running for the municipal presidency of Culiacán, by Morena Javier Gaxiola current Secretary of Economy and Joel Valenzuela Jr.while for the Broad Front of the PRI, PAN and PRD they would be Hector Orrantia with high chances and Sergio “El Pío” Esquer that could go for the senatorship.

As an exercise, let’s just imagine a scenario where they competed for the town hall of culiacan, Joel Valenzuela for Morena against Hector Orrantia of the PAN and PRI. Or what about, between the cousins coppel, Javier Gaxiola as a morenista candidate and Héctor Orrantia for the Broad Front for Mexico.

Going back to profile Joel Valenzuela Jr. We see it more for a federal deputation, because from there it could be in the negotiations on the issue of the agricultural budget, surely over time the issues that were discussed in the meeting with Jose Ramon Lopezso be very careful.

Outstanding. Where the situation is not different is in MazatlanEntrepreneurs have begun to move with everything, the best known is Carlos Escobar who came to have dozens of billboards with his name and has had massive events of the structure that is forming in popular neighborhoods. He is a young man with a good image and a lot of energy, he just needs to earn the sympathy and trust of Governor Rocha.

Another one that does not skimp on events and propaganda on social networks is memo romerothat like Carlos Escobar looking for a space in Brunettealthough Romero brings the mark of the PASSo it would be very complicated. Both profiles have the support of Green party groups, so it will be interesting.

Two other candidates are the undersecretary of Tourism, Pity Velarde and the Secretary Star Palaciosthe latter could benefit from the topic of gender equality in the nomination of candidacies. Nor can it be left out Fernando Pucheta. We will see how the chips are settling, then we will talk in detail about how all the applicants are in the networks.

Political memory. “He who fights against us strengthens our nerves and perfects our skill”: Edmund Burke.

