KKD round 2The match between Telstar and SC Cambuur in the Kitchen Champion Division was halted twice last night after cups with beer were thrown on the field. The game eventually ended in a 2-3 victory for the Leeuwarders.

Referee Stan Teuben (27) from Aarle-Rixtel in Brabant, who drew eight yellow cards in the first half, stopped the game halfway through the first half. After about ten minutes he resumed the game. Before the resumption, he gave goal scorer Milan Smit a yellow card because he would have cheered too enthusiastically after scoring the goal. He would have excited the fans with that. Smit scored from eleven meters for SC Cambuur in the nineteenth minute and did it again fifteen minutes later.

Telstar coach Mike Snoei also got a ticket after he protested too vigorously because he did not agree with the penalty kick given to Cambuur. Before the game, Snoei indicated to ESPN's camera that he was going to try to hold back this season with his comments on the arbitration, something he has not always excelled at in recent years. Telstar's second penalty kick was also debatable, as defender Jorginho Soares' tackle was full on the ball.

In the 72nd minute, the game was stopped for the second time. After Michael Breij had made it 1-3, the players indicated in all their joy that the supporters should not throw cups towards the field, but a few supporters in the away section could not hold back.

According to the rules of the KNVB, Teuben then had no choice but to bring the players back in. Because the cup thrower was quickly identified in the first half, the second time cups came onto the field, it was not necessary to stop permanently. In the end it became 2-3 via Zakaria Eddahchouri.

FC Emmen draw again, ADO loses to Roda

FC Emmen also drew 2-2 in the second game of the season. Last week, the team of the new trainer Fred Grim visited Cambuur in Leeuwarden. Yesterday, the relegated team did that in the home game against VVV-Venlo, where Soulaïman Allouch made it 1-1 and 1-2. FC Emmen had taken the lead through Patrick Brouwer, after which Polish striker Piotr Parzysek (who came over from CD Leganés) made it 2-2 at De Oude Meerdijk twenty minutes before the end.

ADO Den Haag lost 0-3 against Roda JC in front of their own audience. Venezuelan midfielder Enrique Peña Zauner had already scored twice after half an hour, after which Walid Ould-Chikh already made it 0-3 after 35 minutes in the Bingoal Stadium. Roda JC had already started the new season well last week with a 4-1 win over Helmond Sport. The club from Kerkrade, where Bas Sibum is the new trainer, only leads with six points after two matches.

Other results round 2 in Kitchen Champion Division

NAC Breda – Young AZ 2-1

Willem II – FC Dordrecht 2-0

Helmond Sport – FC Den Bosch 1-0

TOP Oss – Jong PSV 4-1



The figures of the Kitchen Champion Division

