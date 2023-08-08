The supporter died of stab wounds he sustained during a mass brawl. According to the Greek police, about 120 fans of the club from Croatia appeared at the stadium of AEK Athens on Monday just after Dinamo Zagreb’s training. They came to blows with Greek fans present. Hooligans from both clubs fought with knives and stones. They also used explosives. Three Greek and five Croatian fans had to be treated for injuries in a hospital.

The police have already made 96 arrests. Greek football has been marred by fan violence for years. The Greek government has increased penalties for fan violence. Last year, a 19-year-old supporter died during riots between fans of Aris Thessaloniki and PAOK. Seven hooligans were sentenced to life imprisonment. Five other fans received prison sentences of nineteen years and more because they were accomplices, according to a judge.

The hard core of Dinamo Zagreb’s supporters is also notorious. The so-called ‘Bad Blue Boys’ have been causing major problems for years. See also Companies | An unknown person changed the entire company's board with just one announcement - Several similar scams have already come to light this year

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below:

#Duel #AEK #Dinamo #Zagreb #postponed #riots #dead #fan