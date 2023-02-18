“Due vite” is the song that won the Sanremo Festival 2023. But how did Marco Mengoni’s song come about and what is its meaning?

Marco Mengoni won the 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival with his song “Two lives”. But how did the song come about and what is its meaning? To reveal it on social media, was the author of the text Davide Tropico Petrella.

The Italian composer he posted a question box in his Instagram stories and someone asked him to tell his huge followers, cHow the song “Two Lives” was born.

Tropico gave birth to the song that won the Sanremo Festival together with Maestro Davide Simonetta.

It was me and Maestro Davide Simonetta in his studio. We had two days of sessions available. Even if neither of us said it, because some things are not predictable, we wanted to write the song to go and win this Sanremo. There was a good mood.

Already from the first day, the master had given life to a piece that was immediately successful for both of inspiration. They managed to process the whole song, except the chorus.

And after only one night of lack of sleep, the two great artists managed to complete the song and to prepare for the first audition. They knew who Margo Mengoni was Perfect and that he would play “Two Lives” like no other.

When we heard her first audition, I kept having her in my head, it was clear to everyone that we had a great song on our hands.

The meaning of Marco Mengoni’s song

The song “Due vite” by Marco Mengoni has a very deep meaning. It tells of the intertwining of two existences. The artist himself, in his interviews, spoke about “relationships focusing on the most intimate relationship, the one with oneself”.

“This song tells a lot about me right now. It is an intimate journey but also an invitation to all of us to accept all that life offers us, without thinking about what it should or could be. Everything we live we need to grow, even in moments of boredom they teach us a lot and make us evolve”.

With his words, Mengoni wanted to say that his song represents an invitation to everyone. People should face life honestly, without any regrets and learning to accept who they are today and who they were. We must learn to accept your mistakes and to understand that they have us allowed to grow.