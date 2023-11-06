Home page World

From: Richard Strobl, Bjarne Kommnick

The twin towers in Bologna are fenced off. Experts warn of falling parts. © IMAGO/IPA/ABACA

The leaning “Due Torri” are a landmark of the city of Bologna. The condition of the towers is so critical that the city must now take action.

Bologna – The “Due Torri”, or “two towers”, are a striking symbol of the Italian city of Bologna. Similar to the world-famous Leaning Tower of Pisa, these buildings in Emilia-Romagna also lean to the side. However, according to a recent investigation, the condition of one tower is so questionable that the city is now taking action.

Bologna landmark in poor condition – individual stones could fall down

The Ansa news agency describes the condition of the Garisenda Tower, the lower and more inclined of Bolognese’s two landmarks, as “worrying”. The structures are therefore checked regularly. These checks have now triggered alarm in the city.

Although the towers have been leaning for a long time, there is now a risk that vibrations, for example from road traffic, could increase existing cracks in the Garisenda Tower, the ORF also reports. The experts do not fear a collapse, but individual stones and bricks could come loose and fall, which would pose a danger in the city center. Meanwhile The supervolcano near Naples also poses an ever-increasing danger to the population.

Bologna closes landmarks to tourists and reroutes traffic

The Garisenda Tower has a height of 48 meters and a slope of more than three meters. The neighboring Asinelli Tower is even 97 meters high.

Due to the current situation, the city plans to minimize vibrations. Therefore, not only was a barrier built around the towers to protect passers-by from falling parts, but traffic was also rerouted. Since the towers are located in the city center, this decision has a significant impact on traffic in the city. Both cars and public transport must be rerouted permanently and on a large scale. In addition, the two medieval towers are closed to visitors until further notice.

A special company is now supposed to carry out security measures at the Garisenda Tower. How long the closures will last is currently unclear. The city of Bologna announces that it will draw up a transport plan for the coming years “in the coming months”.

