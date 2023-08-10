Due to uncertainty about ticket sales for the quarterfinals between the Orange Lionesses and Spain, several Dutch fans will miss the match on Friday (3 a.m. Dutch time).

Earlier this week tickets were no longer available via the FIFA booking site, tickets have now been released again and a few hundred Dutch fans were able to get a seat at the last minute. Other Dutch fans down under, however, say that it is too late to plan their trip to the New Zealand capital and speak of a worthless system.

At the beginning of this week, the KNVB still assumed about 380 Orange fans, but 818 Dutch people are now expected at the quarterfinals. KNVB director of women's football, Jan Dirk van der Zee, is dissatisfied with the way in which FIFA sells the tickets. "The process could really be better," he says. Earlier this week, dozens of Dutch fans tried in vain to get tickets for the quarterfinals via social media.

‘Impossible’

A FIFA spokesman says that the KNVB has been allocated about 1190 tickets for the quarterfinals in the stadium in Wellington, which can accommodate about 34,000 fans. Some of these places are for family members or, for example, sponsors, a KNVB spokeswoman said. It was impossible for the KNVB to sell the remaining tickets themselves, the responsibility for ticket sales lies with FIFA. 30,780 tickets for the match have now been sold. The capacity of the Sky Stadium is 34,500.





