Hair whitening is a natural process. But if the hair starts turning white before time, this problem is called canitis in medical language. When aging begins, the production of melanin in the body slows down. Melanin is the ingredient that gives hair color.

Due to decreasing melanin production in the aging body, hair starts turning white in old age. But if the hair is turning white at an early age then it means that your body is deficient in essential nutrients. Also, white hair at an early age can also be an indication that some serious disease is slowly developing in your body.

Main reasons for hair turning white at a young age

With the presence of nutrients and signs of a disease, many times it happens due to genetic causes. Here we will learn about the essential nutrients, due to which the hair is usually white due to deficiency …

Hair due to white

Protein deficiency

– Hair loss is a very common cause of protein deficiency. This is a major problem, due to which most people have white hair problem at an early age.

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Lack of vitamins and minerals in the body is also a cause of whiteness in hair. But the vitamin deficiency that causes hair whitening problem increases very rapidly, we have told you in this story about vitamin B-12, this vitamin and the vegetarian options to get it. You can know by clicking here-

Identify three symptoms related to eyes, there is a lack of vitamin B-12 in the body

Vitmin-B12 meets selective things, these are needed for these tasks

Hair is white due to these diseases

Hair causes white due to deficiency of this hormone

Due to thyroid deficiency

– Hypothyroidism also results in rapid white hair. This problem occurs in the body when the production of hormones in thyroid glands decreases.

Down syndrome

-Down syndrome is a disorder associated with heredity. That is, the person who has this problem, someone in the family has had this problem before. In Down syndrome, the shape of the face, nose and neck of the person changes.

– The face and nose become flat and the shape of the neck shrinks. With this the hair starts turning white. Due to genetic disease, a complete diagnosis of this problem is not possible at the moment.

Werner syndrome

-Warner syndrome is a disease in which a person’s skin begins to change color, look blurred or have cataract. It is also a genetic disease, due to which a person suffering from old age becomes a victim of old age.



-This causes skin color and hair color to change. Also, the stature of such children does not grow normally. These children start showing signs of old age at an early age.

Stress causes white hair

– It has been revealed in many different studies that due to stress, the head hair becomes increasingly white. Because of stress, hormones called cortisol and andrenaline are produced in your brain.

Hair is also white due to stress

-These hormones affect the melanocytes in your body and start decreasing their levels. This causes hair color to turn white rapidly.

other reason

There are some other reasons for hair becoming white at a young age. These include neurofibromatosis (tumor, bone growth), vitiligo (a type of immunity syndrome), etc.

Cure this problem

– Include nutrients like iron, copper, selenium, and phosphorus in your diet. This will give you complete nutrition in the body and will help in improving the condition of melatonin.

