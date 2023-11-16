The local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team in Ras Al Khaimah decided to shift classes tomorrow, Friday, remotely in all schools, due to the weather conditions and fluctuations in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, in order to preserve the safety of students and the administrative and teaching staff.

The local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah explained that it had raised the state of readiness for the weather situation prevailing in some areas of the country, and directed the team to activate business continuity procedures to ensure the continuation of vital services and products at the emirate level, and not being interrupted in order to achieve public safety and an effective response.