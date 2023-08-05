Sharjah Municipality announced the temporary closure of all parks in the city, due to the current weather conditions, in order to preserve the safety of the visitors of those parks. The municipality also indicated that the doors of the parks will be reopened to the public after the weather conditions stabilize.
