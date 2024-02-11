The local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team for the Emirate of Ajman, in coordination with the relevant authorities, decided to transfer “remote” learning in public and private schools in the emirate tomorrow, Monday, February 12, in view of the weather conditions and fluctuations in the country, and to preserve the safety of the administrative and teaching staff and our students.

The team called on private companies operating in the emirate to comply with the call of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to exercise flexibility in the work of its employees tomorrow, Monday, February 12, in light of the expected weather conditions, and to take caution in external business sites where it is difficult to stop work, and to ensure the health and safety of workers during… Their transportation to and from these sites, and ensuring that occupational health and safety requirements are met