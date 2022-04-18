Different governments requested this April 18 an emergency meeting before the United Nations Security Council, after a weekend of clashes in Jerusalem that left at least 150 Palestinians injured. In. In recent days, 39 people have been killed in a series of attacks, violent raids and clashes between Palestinians and Israelis.

In the framework of the escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians that has been increasing in recent weeks, the United Nations (UN) Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for Tuesday, April 19.

Several nations, both Western and Arab, made the request jointly, according to the Norwegian mission to the Agency. Among them, the United Arab Emirates, France, Ireland and China.

The concern increases after a weekend marked by violence. At least 150 Palestinians were injured during clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian citizens in Jerusalem, a city historically disputed by the two peoples.

According to the Israeli authorities, three soldiers were also injured after the demonstrators threw stones and fireworks at the agents.

“Masked men have thrown stones and fireworks, desecrating the Al Aqsa Mosque. Contrary to false information, the police have not entered the mosque,” the police said in a statement.

However, and according to a video released by ‘The Times of Israel’, several Israeli agents would have broken into the mosque and fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber-coated bullets.

An Israeli policeman patrols Jerusalem’s Old City as Palestinians wait to enter al-Aqsa Mosque on April 17, 2022. © Ahmad Gharabli, AFP

Since last Friday, 39 people have been killed in a series of attacks, violent raids and clashes between Palestinians and Israelis, which began when four Israeli civilians were killed in a knife attack and run over in the southern city of Beer Sheva. That fact was claimed by the self-styled Islamic State and perpetrated by an Israeli of Bedouin origin.

At least two Palestinians injured, the last balance of the clashes

This Monday, April 18, the Israeli security forces launched an operation in the town of Al Yamun, in the north of the West Bank, to arrest suspects allegedly involved in the latest attacks in the country.

According to security sources quoted by the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the uniformed men entered several homes, opened fire and fired tear gas, triggering clashes. As a result, at least two Palestinians were injured.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that the two gunshot wounded were admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

For its part, the Israeli Army assured that its soldiers “responded to live fire against suspects who launched explosive devices.”

“Dozens of Palestinians gathered in the area, threw stones and explosives at the forces,” said a spokesman for the military institution.

In another action, the Israeli Defense Forces assured through their Twitter account that they carried out “joint anti-terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria overnight. 11 suspected terrorists were detained.”

In recent weeks, several towns, including the West Bank, have been the target of separate attacks by Palestinians, which have left at least 14 Israelis dead.

Also, around 15 Palestinians have died in clashes and operations by the Israeli security forces.

With EFE and local media